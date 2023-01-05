Mansory F8XX Spider Hits the Road in Dubai, Looks Better Under Natural Light

Remember last year’s F8XX Spider by Mansory? It has just returned to the World Wide Web, with the controversial tuner highlighting it again, this time in a batch of images taken in the United Arab Emirates.
The supercar, which is a tuned version of the Ferrari F8 Spider, looks better under natural light, and it has all the premises to become a head-turner even in Dubai’s exotic car scene.
Finished in British Racing Green, unless that is a wrap, it has a few yellow accents, like the racing stripes on the apron, front and rear hoods, and rear spoiler. The ‘F8XX’ decals on the doors sport the same hue, and this color is also visible on the diffuser, trim between the taillights, side skirts, and add-ons at the front.
Some of the aftermarket bits have a forged carbon look, and speaking of carbon, we also have to mention the trim above the headlamps, apron with side blades, side canards, side skirts, and air intakes on the rear quarter panels, which were made of the lightweight material. The double-piece wing at the rear, and diffuser with an additional brake light integrated in the middle were also signed by Mansory. The 21-inch front and 22-inch wheels are called the YT.5 Air, and pretty much round off the makeover on the outside.
In the cockpit, it has a similar color scheme, albeit with the occasional white and red accents, reminiscent of the Italian flag, because that is where the Ferrari F8 Spider comes to life. The Italian flag motif is visible on the lower parts of the dashboard, on the center console, and on the floor mats, which sport a yellow contour, and read ‘F8XX’ towards the sides. More yellow was used for the air vents, and can be seen on the seats too, in the form of contrast stitching and piping. Mansory’s logo decorates the steering wheel, and elsewhere, the entire cabin was reupholstered in green leather.
Just like one of the tuner’s latest projects, that bad-to-the-bone Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, this Ferrari F8 Spider – ahem, the Mansory F8XX – has more power than stock. According to the tuner, they have upgraded the turbochargers, and they have given it high-performance downpipes. The result is 880 ps (868 hp / 647 kW) and 960 Nm (708 lb-ft) of torque.
Unfortunately, the new performance numbers are still unknown, but in all likelihood, it should be a bit faster than the stock variant, which needs 2.9 seconds to sprint from rest to 100 kph (0-62 mph). Top speed officially stands at 340 kph (211 mph). An untouched copy of the Ferrari F8 Spider has 720 ps (710 hp / 530 kW) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque developed by its twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 engine.
