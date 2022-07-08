Mansory's Ferrari F8XX Spider Is So Green It Should Be Used for Medicinal Purposes

Having had their way with the Ferrari F8 Tributo already, Mansory has now applied the same treatment to the open-top variant of the Italian supercar, the F8 Spider.
Shared on social media earlier this week, the full-blown exotic looks like something you’d expect to find at Mansory. Almost everything is flashy and over-the-top, from the exterior to the cockpit. Moreover, it also features a power boost, so at least you won’t have to see it that much if it is on the go.
Finished in British Racing Green and adorned by yellow stripes, the exterior also comprises the Italian flag motif. The ‘F8XX’ decals, also in yellow, decorate the doors. Carbon fiber add-ons are obviously on deck, starting with the trim above the headlights, new chin spoiler with side blades, and side canards mounted on each side of the bumper.
The side skirts came from Mansory, and so does the trim above the air intakes on the rear quarter panels that feed air to the engine. The diffuser with integrated brake light in the middle, and double-piece wing out back also came from the aftermarket world. For the wheels, they chose the YT.5 Air forged set, measuring 21 inches at the front, and 22 inches at the rear.
Following a similar theme to the exterior, almost the entire cabin has been reupholstered in green, with yellow accents. The ‘Mansory’ logo bedecks the steering wheel, and there are more Italian flag motifs here, combining red and green stitching, with white piping in between. The ‘F8XX’ is visible on various parts, including the floor mats that came from the aftermarket world.
A power boost is also included, lifting the output and torque to 880 ps (868 hp / 647 kW) and 960 Nm (708 lb-ft). The extra oomph has been obtained by tweaking the turbos and adding high-performance downpipes, Mansory claims. Without any modifications, the F8 Spider’s twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 develops 720 ps (710 hp / 530 kW) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft), enough for a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, and a 340-kph (211-mph) top speed.
Finished in British Racing Green and adorned by yellow stripes, the exterior also comprises the Italian flag motif. The ‘F8XX’ decals, also in yellow, decorate the doors. Carbon fiber add-ons are obviously on deck, starting with the trim above the headlights, new chin spoiler with side blades, and side canards mounted on each side of the bumper.
The side skirts came from Mansory, and so does the trim above the air intakes on the rear quarter panels that feed air to the engine. The diffuser with integrated brake light in the middle, and double-piece wing out back also came from the aftermarket world. For the wheels, they chose the YT.5 Air forged set, measuring 21 inches at the front, and 22 inches at the rear.
Following a similar theme to the exterior, almost the entire cabin has been reupholstered in green, with yellow accents. The ‘Mansory’ logo bedecks the steering wheel, and there are more Italian flag motifs here, combining red and green stitching, with white piping in between. The ‘F8XX’ is visible on various parts, including the floor mats that came from the aftermarket world.
A power boost is also included, lifting the output and torque to 880 ps (868 hp / 647 kW) and 960 Nm (708 lb-ft). The extra oomph has been obtained by tweaking the turbos and adding high-performance downpipes, Mansory claims. Without any modifications, the F8 Spider’s twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 develops 720 ps (710 hp / 530 kW) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft), enough for a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, and a 340-kph (211-mph) top speed.