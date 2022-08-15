Ferrari F8 Spider Nails the Most Imperfect Parking Spot in Italy

A Ferrari F8 Spider was left totaled in Genoa, Italy, subsequent to some abusing of the throttle.
It is clear that excessive speed was what led to this crash, presumably recorded not long ago, as all you have to do is look at the front end of the supercar to know that it hit a solid object, perhaps the house next to it, before crashing into the Peugeot 308, and coming to a full stop.
The brutal impact left the entire front end of the silver exotic completely unrecognizable. Moreover, the structure was severely affected, which is why bringing it back to its former glory seems almost impossible. In fact, it would probably be cheaper to go out and buy a new one rather than repair it.
We do not know if anyone was injured as a result of this crash, but on a more positive note, the rear mid-section of the F8 Spider does not seem to have been badly beaten, and that is where the engine lies. As a result, this is one thing that can be saved, alongside the taillights, several body panels, and most of the interior.
Retiring the 488 in 2019, the F8 is offered in two body styles, Tributo and Spider, which is the Prancing Horse’s way of saying Coupe and Convertible. Sketched out by Ferrari’s Styling Center, under the close watch of Flavio Manzoni, the designer responsible for numerous other Ferraris, including the 488, GTC4Lusso, F12tdf, and 812 Superfast, to name but some, both of them have a mid-engine, and rear-wheel drive layout.
Power is supplied by a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, which develops 710 hp (720 ps / 530 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. The automaker claims that the F8 Spider is capable of hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds from a standstill, before topping out at 211 mph (340 kph).
The brutal impact left the entire front end of the silver exotic completely unrecognizable. Moreover, the structure was severely affected, which is why bringing it back to its former glory seems almost impossible. In fact, it would probably be cheaper to go out and buy a new one rather than repair it.
We do not know if anyone was injured as a result of this crash, but on a more positive note, the rear mid-section of the F8 Spider does not seem to have been badly beaten, and that is where the engine lies. As a result, this is one thing that can be saved, alongside the taillights, several body panels, and most of the interior.
Retiring the 488 in 2019, the F8 is offered in two body styles, Tributo and Spider, which is the Prancing Horse’s way of saying Coupe and Convertible. Sketched out by Ferrari’s Styling Center, under the close watch of Flavio Manzoni, the designer responsible for numerous other Ferraris, including the 488, GTC4Lusso, F12tdf, and 812 Superfast, to name but some, both of them have a mid-engine, and rear-wheel drive layout.
Power is supplied by a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, which develops 710 hp (720 ps / 530 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. The automaker claims that the F8 Spider is capable of hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds from a standstill, before topping out at 211 mph (340 kph).