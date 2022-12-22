Mansory Unleashes Forged Carbon Fiber-Clad Maserati MC20 That Makes 710 HP



Nationalistic pride is complemented by a leather-and-carbon steering wheel, a sea of diamond stitching, yellow-and-white sports seats, Mansory-branded seatbelts, and Mansory -branded leather floor mats. It boggles the mind how much changed from the stock vehicle, although we sadly don’t know the starting price of the wild-looking Mansory First Edition MC20.Capable of 330 kilometers per hour (205 miles per hour) on full song, the aggressively-tuned supercar needs 2.7 seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour). In this form, it drinks high-octane dinosaur juice at a rate of 12.1 liters per 100 kilometers (19.4 U.S. miles per gallon or 23.3 UK), spewing out 288 grams of CO2 per kilometer in the process.Maserati’s first midship since the Ferrari Enzo-twinned MC12 was penned by a crack team of designers led by Maserati design boss Klaus Busse. Often described as tame for a mid-engine supercar compared to its predecessor, the Maserati Corse 2020 features a dual-clutch transaxle shared with the eighth generation of the Chevrolet Corvette. But rather than a small-block V8 as in the Stingray or a flat-plane-crankshaft V8 as in the track-focused Z06, this fellow uses a twin-turbocharged V6 with - unsurprisingly - Ferrari origins.Maserati foolishly insists that it’s an in-house design even though it’s easy to see the connection between its Nettuno powerplant and the F154 engine family of the Prancing Horse of Maranello. Even the firing order is similar to the F154-based V6 mill found in Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio models.Internally referred to as M240, the MC20 comes in either coupe or retractable hardtop convertible forms. It’s not cheap, though, as expected of a Maserati. The V6-powered supercar was $210,000 right off the bat for the 2022 model year, and certain options easily crack the $250,000 mark.

Peak torque has also been improved to 850 Nm or 627 pound-feet, which is a lot for a 3.0-liter sixer without any sort of electrical assistance. Mansory hasn’t mentioned what kind of modifications it made to said engine, although it’s pretty clear the standard exhaust has been yanked out for a less restrictive system with quad tailpipes beautified by carbon fiber.Headquartered in Brand, the go-faster company also designed a forged carbon-fiber body kit for the Italian super sports car. The aesthetic makeover includes a huge rear wing that features the Italian flag on its endplates, and this motif carries over to the central racing stripe as well. A generously-sized rear aerodynamic diffuser adds to the visual drama, and the First Edition further boasts a set of Mansory FV.5 ten-spoke wheels.Even the yellow-painted brake calipers wear the company’s name. Racing-inspired canards and protruding louvers are featured, along with no grilles whatsoever up front, which is a biggie given that debris can damage the radiators. An F1-style light integrated into the forged carbon-fiber diffuser pretty much completes the exterior changes. The interior is outlandish in its own right, with the Tricolore featured on the seats and steering wheel.