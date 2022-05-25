2023 Maserati MC20 Cielo Unveiled, Shows How Italians Reach for the Sky

Maserati has unveiled the new M20 Cielo, which is the Spyder variant of the MC20. It comes with the same Nettuno V6 engine as the MC20, and it weighs just 65 kilograms (ca. 143 lbs.) more than the coupé, which is an achievement in itself. The carbon fiber chassis is the same as on the other body style that is currently available.
Maserati has fitted the MC20 Cielo with an electrochromic window, which can go from clear to opaque after pressing a button on the center console. Its roof is still removable, and its butterfly doors still point to the sky when opened.
As the Italians note, the doors are the only superfluous element of its design, as it does not have a function, but we beg to differ. It is an eye-catching feature, and it helps prevent hitting the doors on high curbs when parking next to one.
The brightness of the gauge cluster and multimedia unit, as well as the interior lighting, will change depending on the status of the roof – if it is down, transparent, or opaque. The retractable Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) roof can be opened or closed in just 12 seconds.
Another principal element is the color, which is a three-layer metallic dubbed Acquamarina. Customers can order the new shade through the company's Fuoriserie customization program. The idea is to have a pastel gray base that has an iridescent aquamarine mica on top of it, which helps the paint interact with light. You can still do your thing with it, though.
Trident brand has not yet provided all the specifics of the MC20 Cielo, but the Italian supercar is set to have the same engine as its hardtop brother.
We are referring to a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 that is described to be a "100% Maserati engine," which pumps out 621 horsepower (630 metric horsepower), along with 538 lb.-ft. (730 Nm) of torque.
The power plant has a bit of inspiration from Ferrari's F154 twin-turbo V8, as well as from Alfa Romeo's 690T unit, which has a similar displacement, but the two engines do not have dual injection or a pre-combustion chamber, not to mention dual spark plugs.
The eight-speed dual-clutch transaxle automatic gearbox has two overdrive gears on top of the standard six, and those who have driven the C8 Corvette will find the unit familiar, despite it having Maserati-customized software. Performance figures have not been revealed yet, but do not think it will be slow.
MC20 can sprint from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, while top speed sits at 325 kph (202 mph). It is yet unclear if the extra 65 kilos will make the Spyder slower by 0.1 seconds to 62 mph, more, or if there is no difference. What we do know is that this motor's peak torque is delivered between 3000 and 5500 rpm.
Standard equipment includes the usual systems, as well as a broad range of Active Safety Systems, including autonomous emergency brake, traffic sign information, and a new 360-degree camera.
All three are new for the MC20 for the 2022 model year, mind you. The list also involves things that can be found on the cars of mortals, such as parking sensors, a rearview camera, or blind-spot monitoring.
Pricing will be revealed later, but expect it to pass $212k, which is the starting price of the MC20.
