New Mansory Vitesse Is a Bipolar Bentley Continental GTC

Ahem, we meant to say bi-tone, because of the special finish that makes this Bentley Continental GTC a one-off, according to the controversial tuner.
Shared on social media recently, the open-top grand tourer is not that bad at all compared to some of Mansory’s previous projects. It combines yellow on the left-hand side, inside and out, and black on the right-hand side, and it is bound to stand out at local cars and coffee events.
Besides the dual-tone look, this Bentley Continental GTC has a few other things on the outside too, like that spoiler with side blades sitting under the front bumper that otherwise features a few add-ons too. Extra lights are visible right below the fog lamps, the grille with vertical slats is new, and so is the vented hood.
Additional trim can be seen on the profile, namely on the front fenders and doors, next to the new side mirror casings. A large wing decorates the trunk lid, which also sports a dedicated emblem that tells bystanders more about this tuned car. With its more aggressive design, the rear bumper is new. The diffuser came from the aftermarket world, just like the quad exhaust tips, wheels with Mansory center caps, and the section behind the rear seats. Most add-ons have a forged carbon look.
Featuring a similar color scheme to the exterior, albeit with contrasting door cards, the interior is just as lively, and has the tuner’s name written pretty much everywhere, next to a special plaque in front of the central armrest separating the driver from the passenger that reveals its bespoke nature.
Mansory also mentions a power boost, with 750 ps (739 hp / 552 kW) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque that enable the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.3 seconds. The stock GTC’s 6.0-liter W12 develops 635 ps (626 hp / 467 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque, for 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.8 seconds, and a maximum speed of 333 kph (207 mph).
