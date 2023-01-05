Mansory's Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Is a Supercar Disguised as an Executive Sedan

Mansory have truly outdone themselves with their latest project, a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S. The super sedan that normally guns for the likes of the BMW M5 is now capable of giving supercars a run for their money, and makes the AMG GT 63 S E Performance look and feel slow.
You see, the controversial tuner is not really known for giving their builds more oomph. However, in this case, they have made an exception, as the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S in question is available with a multi-stage power boost.
Stage 1 unlocks 720 ps (710 hp / 530 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. Stage 2 brings 850 ps (838 hp / 625 kW) and 1,150 Nm (848 lb-ft), and Stage 3 lifts those numbers to 900 ps (887 hp / 662 kW) and 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft). As a reminder, the stock bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 pumps out 612 ps (603 hp / 450 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. The official spec sheet reveals 3.4 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) and a maximum speed of 300 kph (186 mph).
Besides giving it more power, Mansory has also introduced their body kit for the facelifted iteration. This comprises a few carbon fiber attachments at the front, sides, and rear, which make the car look like something that came from Brabus. The add-ons can be seen on the front and rear bumpers, and they also include the chin spoiler, grille, diffuser with extra brake light incorporated in the middle, rear spoilers, and side skirts. The tuner’s logo has replaced the OEM emblems, and quite surprisingly, they haven’t given it a new name.
Finished in black all around, this Mercedes-AMG E 63 S rides on new wheels, which haven’t gone down the oversized road. Mansory says that the five double-spoke set, which was shod in sticky tires, measures 21 inches in diameter. The wheels spin around the orange brake calipers, and these are the only things on this project that provide some contrast to the rest of the car. The tuner’s emblems were also applied to the center caps, and to the side skirts as well.
The interior hasn’t opened up to the camera at the time of writing, but zooming in on certain pictures reveals that it has a black look, with a few yellow accents, like the seatbelts. Nevertheless, the combinations here are said to be “limitless,” so no matter what hue you have in mind for the cockpit, Mansory would gladly answer the call. And we all know what they can do from their previous projects, so we’d suggest sticking to the normal colors. The same applies to the exterior too, as we reckon that this E 63 wouldn’t have been so eye-catching if it was finished in a different shade.
