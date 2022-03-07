Brabus 900 E 63 S Is a Surface-to-Surface Missile, All It Wants to Do Is Bully Supercars

Brabus has been turning all sorts of Mercedes vehicles into ballistic missiles for many decades now, and their latest project, a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, is a veritable wolf in sheep’s clothing.
A true apex predator, it was dubbed the Brabus 900, and that may not tell you anything, unless you’re a fan of the tuner, but that’s how much output it has available via the right pedal.
You see, by increasing the displacement of the 4.0-liter V8 to 4.5 liters, upgrading the turbochargers, and doing other stuff, they have managed to squeeze out 900 ps (887 hp / 662 kW) and 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft) of torque, which has been limited to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft), from the engine. This rockets the car to 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds, and up to 330 kph (205 mph).
Compared to the stock AMG E 63 S, which boasts 612 ps (603 hp / 450 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), the Brabus 900 is 0.6 seconds faster and has a 30 kph (19 mph) higher top speed. The thrust is still channeled to the all-wheel drive system through a nine-speed automatic transmission. An aftermarket exhaust system, with active sound management and ‘Coming Home’ mode, is on deck too.
A set of 9x21-inch front and 10.5x21-inch rear wheels, named the Brabus Monoblock Z Platinum Edition, fills the arches, wrapped in 265/30 and 305/25 Continental SportContact 6 tires, respectively. Contributing to the new stance of the executive hyper sedan is an Airmatic suspension that can lower the ride height by up to 20 mm (0.8 in), improving the driving dynamics by reducing the center of gravity.
Finally, this tuned AMG E 63 S sports dedicated entry sills, backlit and made of carbon fiber, aluminum pedals, and new door latch pins. Additionally, Brabus can reupholster the interior in a variety of colors, so you may want to give them a call if you’re into this sort of stuff and have the money to back it up.
