BMW M5 Competition Drag Races Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, Takes Easy Win

Codenamed F90, the current M5 is available in three distinct flavors. The one we’re covering is the Competition, which slots right above the base model and below the CS. This variant also happens to be the closest to the E 63 S 4Matic+, the range-topping Executive Class from Mercedes-Benz.
Introduced in August 2018, the Competition puts out 617 horsepower and the same 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque from 1,800 revolutions per minute as the regular M5. According to BMW, it can reach 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 3.3 seconds while top speed is electronically limited to 250 kilometers per hour (155 miles per hour). Stiffer and lower to the ground than its entry-level sibling, the Competition is further boasting an increased front camber that absorbs lateral forces in high-speed corners.
A three-box design that makes thoroughbred sports cars blush in awe, the Bavarian sensation tips the scales at 1,970 kilograms (4,343 pounds) excluding the driver. The E 63 S 4Matic+ is heavier at 2,010 kilograms (4,431 pounds), but it’s torquier (627 lb-ft or 850 Nm at 2,500 rpm) and features slightly wider tires out back (295/30 R20s versus 285/35 R20s).
We also have to highlight 612 horsepower from the hand-assembled V8 engine with a hot-V turbo layout. Last, but certainly not least, Merc flaunts a nine-speed automatic transmission without a torque converter, the AMG Speedshift MCT with multi-clutch technology as the name implies. BMW, on the other hand, relies on the same ol’ ZF 8HP as ever because it’s a very fine torque-converter box that’s perfectly integrated with the Competition.
The Bavarians automaker also has a knack for launch control calibration. That said, are you surprised the Bimmer digs in better off the starting line and keeps the AMG Bahnstormer at bay for the entirety of the drag race?
