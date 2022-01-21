Trio of VW Beetles Found Buried Under Abandoned House, One May Still Have a Chance

One of the cool things about buying a house that has been abandoned for years is that it can come with hidden surprises. They rarely include old cars, but the property you are about to see below came with not one, not two, but three Volkswagen Beetles.
We don't have the full story of this property and why it was abandoned, but someone bought it recently and discovered that one of the three buildings has three old cars in a basement garage. They're obviously in bad shape and, more importantly, they're buried in junk and pretty much stuck in there.
This place hasn't been used for quite a few years and what used to be a road leading to and way from the garage is now covered in vegetation and all sorts of junk, including armchairs and a mattress. Getting those Beetles out there will require a lot of work and they probably won't see daylight anytime soon, but YouTube's "5150mxVW" documented them on video.
Not surprisingly, all three cars are in rough shape. But while the Beetle parked in the back is nothing more than a shell and the yellow Super Beetle has a smashed front end, the blue one looks like it may have a second chance at life. What's more, it's a somewhat rare soft-top convertible.
Sure, it's missing a seat, it's all dirty and it has a few dings here and there, but it's not as rusty as you'd expect this kind of vehicle to be. And the boxer-four engine is still in one piece and looks like it could be saved. And needless to say, the other Beetles could be sourced for parts to fix the blue one.
But it remains to be seen if these cars will be dragged out of that garage anytime soon. Because it seems like a tough job, the kind that would need some heavy machinery for the cleaning and a big trailer for the cars. But it's a cool find that could morph into one working Beetle.
