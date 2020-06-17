2021 BMW M5 Revealed With Updated Looks

The M5 retains its place at the top of the BMW sedan ecosystem with the help of a mid-life refresh. This was revealed on the web today ahead of a market launch later in the year.
Last month, BMW revealed the facelift for the 5 Series family and all those design traits have trickled down to the M5 and M5 Competition. At the front, we immediately notice the double-L shaped LED daytime running signature. The headlights can either be fitted with Adaptive LED technology or with the further enhanced Laserlight, which for 2021 is called Dynamic Matrix Laser Beam.
The model they showed today also features the Individual Shadowline pack, which darkens the area between the DRL and main projectors. Designers have also adapted the radiator grille and the styled elements for the side air vents. Around the back, we see slightly thinner exhaust tips and updated taillight graphics.
There is a choice of five fresh "normal" or BMW Individual paint finishes - Brands Hatch Grey, Motegi Red metallic, Tanzanite Blue II metallic, Aventurine Red II metallic and matte Frozen Bluestone metallic. The slightly more expensive M5 Competition is set apart using all-black trim pieces and the door sills.
Stepping inside, we notice that the 2021 BMW M5 features a new 12.3-inch screen for the infotainment, complete with BMW OS 7.0 which has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The M configuration for the Live Cockpit and Control Display is carried over from the X5 M and the M8.
What hasn't changed is the engine. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 still makes 592 horsepower in the standard model or 617 hp on the M5 Competition. Only the hardcore model has "Track" mode, which deactivates all the nannies.
When the 2021 models go on sale this August, the M5 will be priced from $103,500 (not including $995 for destination) while the M5 Competition costs $111,100.
