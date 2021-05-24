Brabus 800 Is How a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Looks After Hitting the Aftermarket Gym

Brabus is probably one of the first names that come to mind when thinking about Germany’s topmost aftermarket enterprises. This reputed firm prides itself with more than four decades of experience in the automotive industry, throughout which it has amassed countless Mercedes-based exploits that’ll raise your pulse and blow your mind.
With projects like Rocket 900 or B45, it’s no wonder these auto experts earned their rightful place at the very pinnacle of Europe’s tuning hierarchy. Honestly, I find their modified Mercs to be astonishing in the truest sense of the word, and I'm inclined to think you feel the same way. As such, let's proceed with a detailed analysis of the company’s Brabus 800, a spectacular undertaking based on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S.
Although it’s fairly safe to say that Brabus’s kit dials everything to eleven, the mighty E 63 S is a genuine superstar straight out of the box. Stuttgart’s gem is put in motion thanks to a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 powerplant, which feeds its oomph to a 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system by means of a SpeedShift MCT nine-speed automatic gearbox.
These figures may be quite impressive for most, but the Brabus crew still found several ways to improve upon the Three-Pointed Star’s stock sedan. Starting in the powertrain department, Bottrop’s aftermarket specialists honored the Merc’s 4.0-liter V8 with a premium selection of higher-spec goodies to unlock its true potential. The new hardware includes high-performance turbochargers with increased boost pressure and a stainless-steel exhaust system with carbon-coated tailpipes.
Add a comprehensive ECU remap, and you’ll get an astronomical power bump. To be exact, the mill’s output figures have been dialed all the way up to 788 hp and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of twist. This additional muscle enables Daimler’s E 63 S to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in no more than 3 hair-raising seconds, while the top speed is electronically governed at 186 mph (300 kph).
Brabus 800 rides on a set of ten-spoke Monoblock Platinum Edition Z boots, with red pinstripes on their rims and a diameter of 21 inches on both axles. Furthermore, the ride height can be adjusted by up to 20 mm (0.8 inches) thanks to the company’s top-grade suspension modules. To top it all off, the tuner went about upgrading the cabin with aluminum pedals and shift paddles, among other components.
The price for this marvel starts at a whopping €254,349 ($311,350) before you even start thinking about options. Anyway, In case sedans aren’t your thing, their package is also available for the E 63 S Wagon.
With projects like Rocket 900 or B45, it’s no wonder these auto experts earned their rightful place at the very pinnacle of Europe’s tuning hierarchy. Honestly, I find their modified Mercs to be astonishing in the truest sense of the word, and I'm inclined to think you feel the same way. As such, let's proceed with a detailed analysis of the company’s Brabus 800, a spectacular undertaking based on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S.
Although it’s fairly safe to say that Brabus’s kit dials everything to eleven, the mighty E 63 S is a genuine superstar straight out of the box. Stuttgart’s gem is put in motion thanks to a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 powerplant, which feeds its oomph to a 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system by means of a SpeedShift MCT nine-speed automatic gearbox.
These figures may be quite impressive for most, but the Brabus crew still found several ways to improve upon the Three-Pointed Star’s stock sedan. Starting in the powertrain department, Bottrop’s aftermarket specialists honored the Merc’s 4.0-liter V8 with a premium selection of higher-spec goodies to unlock its true potential. The new hardware includes high-performance turbochargers with increased boost pressure and a stainless-steel exhaust system with carbon-coated tailpipes.
Add a comprehensive ECU remap, and you’ll get an astronomical power bump. To be exact, the mill’s output figures have been dialed all the way up to 788 hp and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of twist. This additional muscle enables Daimler’s E 63 S to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in no more than 3 hair-raising seconds, while the top speed is electronically governed at 186 mph (300 kph).
Brabus 800 rides on a set of ten-spoke Monoblock Platinum Edition Z boots, with red pinstripes on their rims and a diameter of 21 inches on both axles. Furthermore, the ride height can be adjusted by up to 20 mm (0.8 inches) thanks to the company’s top-grade suspension modules. To top it all off, the tuner went about upgrading the cabin with aluminum pedals and shift paddles, among other components.
The price for this marvel starts at a whopping €254,349 ($311,350) before you even start thinking about options. Anyway, In case sedans aren’t your thing, their package is also available for the E 63 S Wagon.