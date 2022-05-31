Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Final Edition Spec Unveiled with Exclusive Matte Graphite Gray Paint

Mercedes-AMG is looking to give the current-generation E-Class a proper sendoff, which is why the carmaker just unveiled a new Final Edition specification for the flagship E 63 S 4MATIC+ model. The new spec will be available on sedan and wagon variants alike, both powered by the same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8.
All Final Edition cars come with a matte graphite gray magno paint, black 20-inch AMG forged wheels with a cross-spoke glossy design, special AMG emblems on the C-pillar and custom decals on the sides, right above the door sills.
You also get the AMG Night Package as standard with the Final Edition E 63 S. This includes several exterior elements in gloss black, such as the front splitter of the AMG apron, AMG side sill panels, front wing elements, beltline trim, window surrounds and mirror casings. The package also includes tinted windows and black chrome tailpipe trim.
Furthermore, buyers can order the Carbon Packages I and II as optional extras, and if you open the doors, you’ll see how the ambient lighting projects the AMG brand logo onto the ground.
Moving on to the interior, highlights include the AMG Performance seats, AMG Nappa leather upholstery with titanium gray pearl/black accents and yellow contrast stitching, black AMG brushed stainless steel door sill trim, black floor mats with AMG lettering and the AMG Performance steering wheel in black Nappa leather/microfiber DINAMICA.
Mercedes-AMG will only build 999 units of the E 63 S 4MATIC+ Final Edition, hence the special ‘AMG Final Edition’ center console badge with the designated “1 of 999” limitation. Each owner will also receive a customized AMG Indoor Car Cover with ‘AMG E 63 S Final Edition’ lettering.
In terms of performance, everything is the same, with the previously mentioned 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 pushing out an impressive 604 hp (612 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
You also get the AMG Night Package as standard with the Final Edition E 63 S. This includes several exterior elements in gloss black, such as the front splitter of the AMG apron, AMG side sill panels, front wing elements, beltline trim, window surrounds and mirror casings. The package also includes tinted windows and black chrome tailpipe trim.
Furthermore, buyers can order the Carbon Packages I and II as optional extras, and if you open the doors, you’ll see how the ambient lighting projects the AMG brand logo onto the ground.
Moving on to the interior, highlights include the AMG Performance seats, AMG Nappa leather upholstery with titanium gray pearl/black accents and yellow contrast stitching, black AMG brushed stainless steel door sill trim, black floor mats with AMG lettering and the AMG Performance steering wheel in black Nappa leather/microfiber DINAMICA.
Mercedes-AMG will only build 999 units of the E 63 S 4MATIC+ Final Edition, hence the special ‘AMG Final Edition’ center console badge with the designated “1 of 999” limitation. Each owner will also receive a customized AMG Indoor Car Cover with ‘AMG E 63 S Final Edition’ lettering.
In terms of performance, everything is the same, with the previously mentioned 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 pushing out an impressive 604 hp (612 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.