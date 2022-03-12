This Is Mansory's Idea of a "Soft Kit" for the Ferrari F8, Want to See the "Hard Kit"?

Ladies and gentlemen, after we erroneously thought that Mansory has gone soft, they are officially back in business with an ugly project. It’s a Ferrari F8 Spider, though the add-ons can be fitted to the F8 Tributo too, and it is a winglet frenzy.
Named a “soft kit” proposal for the Italian supercar by the controversial tuner in their social media posts, it features an abundance of attachments, made of carbon fiber, that don’t do justice to this otherwise fine exotic.
Taking a look at the front end reveals a big apron, with side winglets. You may want to remember the latter word, because it is the defining feature of the whole build, with similar parts all around. The front and side air intakes, front hood, fenders, mirror caps, and side skirts haven’t escaped Mansory’s wrath either, and neither has the back end. Here, they have given it a ducktail spoiler, many more add-ons, and a third F1-like brake light.
The wheels seem to be a bit bigger than the standard offering from the Maranello auto brand, and on a more positive note, the ground clearance hasn’t been readjusted. This means that the suspension is likely stock, though the tuner didn’t say anything about it. Completing the looks of the red car are a few yellow accents applied to key elements of the so-called “soft kit,” but don’t go anywhere yet, because a power upgrade is on the menu too.
Mansory says that by replacing the turbos and tuning the intake and exhaust, they have obtained 880 ps (868 hp / 647 kW) and 960 Nm (708 lb-ft) of torque. This enables a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 2.6 seconds, the tuner says. The stock F8 Spider, whose twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 makes 720 ps (710 hp / 530 kW) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft), is 0.3 seconds slower and can keep pushing up to 340 kph (211 mph).
