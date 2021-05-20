Mansory’s Aftermarket Clinic Welcomes Ferrari F8 Tributo, “F8XX” Emerges

Over the course of their company’s three-decade history, these daring Germans earned themselves quite a reputation thanks to their infamous undertakings, many of which we’ve featured on autoevolution in the past.
Take, for instance, their bonkers Ferrari 812 GTS-based conversion (dubbed “Stallone”), or the menacing Mercedes-AMG G 63 “Gronos” - a chunky behemoth with no less than 838 feral ponies on tap. As you inspect these insane machines, it’s not hard to see why Mansory’s creations aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. Don’t get me wrong, though; criticizing Bavaria’s notorious aftermarket artists isn’t something you’ll see me do.
I mean, we certainly appreciate a good bit of unconventional thinking here and there, so Mansory’s outside-the-box approach is more than welcome in the automotive realm. To demonstrate why we’re so fond of their work, let’s dive in for a quick analysis of the crew’s take on the glorious Ferrari F8 Tributo (aka “F8XX”).
Ultimately, this state of affairs enables The Prancing Horse’s predator to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 hair-raising seconds. The F8 Tributo prides itself with a staggering top speed of no less than 211 mph (340 kph). Long story short, I think it’s quite safe to say that Ferrari’s mechanical spartan is a force to be reckoned with!
We’ll begin our examination of Mansory’s F8XX in the powertrain department, where Germany’s auto gurus worked their magic to extract a significant dose of additional oomph. By massaging the twin-turbo V8, the team managed to unlock an astonishing 868 hp and 708 pound-feet (960 Nm) of crushing twist at optimal revs, which is truly mind-boggling, to say the least.
Sure enough, the performance upgrades are appropriately complemented by a breathtaking body kit that’s been developed using forged carbon fiber. At the front, the attire consists of an aerodynamic splitter lip and a muscular bumper with carbon inserts, as well as a new trunk lid that keeps things looking seriously rad. The rear end is adorned with an ominous diffuser and a pair of L-shaped wings, which take pride of place atop the hood.
On the flanks, you will find fresh side skirts and carbon-clad mirror housings, along with a tasty selection of aftermarket accessories to round it all out. The warrior rides on a set of YT.5 forged hoops from the firm’s own range, while its front and rear suspension setups received sport springs for good measure. Finally, the entire structure was enveloped in a groovy color scheme Mansory calls “Catania Green.”
