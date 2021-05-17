Ronaldo’s Trip to Ferrari to Pick Up the Monza SP2 Is Causing Serious Friction

As Taylor Swift so eloquently put it, haters gonna hate. And haters are hatin’ on Cristiano Ronaldo for treating himself to a “very special” Ferrari Monza SP2 last week.
According to Spanish sports publication AS, they’re not technically haters. Ronaldo’s Juventus teammates are upset that he ditched practice last Monday so he could drop by Ferrari to pick up a new car for himself. They also believe this is proof that he’s getting preferential treatment from club president Andrea Agnelli.
As we reported last week, Ronaldo stopped by the Ferrari HQ on Monday on what looked like an official business visit. He was accompanied by Agnelli and Exor Chairman and CEO John Elkann and met with race drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. and Ferrari staff. While Ronaldo and Agnelli toured the Ferrari premises, the rest of the Juventus team were training after an embarrassing match with AC Milan (they were defeated 3-0).
While there, Ronaldo reportedly either ordered or picked up his latest addition to his fleet: a Ferrari Monza SP2 in a “very special” red that you can only get by invitation. He paid €1.6 million ($1.93 million) for the car. That is far from his most expensive automotive purchase but is definitely among the most eye-catching.
If Ronaldo did buy the Monza, and that’s a big “if” right there, he’s not said anything about it yet on social media. Had he picked it up already, he would probably have posted at least a shot of himself with the barchetta-style ride because few others do flexing as well as he does.
By the sound of it, though, it looks like his Juve mates don’t care whether he really used his business trip to pursue a personal matter. He should have been training with them, and he wasn’t because he was too busy taking in the sights at the Ferrari HQ.
