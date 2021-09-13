Novitec’s Ferrari F8 Spider Is Almost as Fast as the Bugatti Chiron

Novitec has a certain head-turning way of modifying cars, and their latest project, the Ferrari F8 Spider, is even more breathtaking than the stock one.
You may be excused if you cannot tell what’s new just by looking at the pics shared in the gallery, because the work is discreet. Nonetheless, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it features tiny aftermarket bits and pieces, because the tuner has equipped it with quite a few extras.
As expected, the material of choice is carbon fiber, and the parts can be finished in the same color as the rest of the car or in naked carbon with high-gloss coating. The front end of the F8 Spider has been tweaked with the two-piece spoiler, said to reduce lift and improve handling at high speeds. There are carbon fiber flaps on both sides of the bumper to improve cooling, and an insert for the hood.
The tuned Italian supercar sports new side mirror casings, with a design inspired by Grand Prix racers, rocker panels, and carbon inserts for the air intakes behind the doors.
A ducktail spoiler is available or, for those wanting a bit more, a wing. The company’s diffuser with redesigned fins is found on their shelves as well, and there is also a carbon surround for the reversing camera. The looks are enhanced by the engine cover and wheels, 9x21 inches at the front and 12x22 inches at the rear, made by Vossen and shod in 255/30 and 335/25 tires respectively.
In the technical department, a hydraulic nose-lift system has been installed, making it easier to clear speed bumps or garage ramps at the push of a button. Sports springs lower the ground clearance of the car by around 35 mm (1.4 in), contributing to the optimized handling, and different exhaust systems, including one made of Inconel with 999 gold plating, can be ordered too.
Normally good for 720 PS (710 HP / 530 kW) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque, the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 has been reengineered and it now pumps out up to 802 PS (791 HP / 590 kW) at 8,000 rpm and 898 Nm (662 lb-ft) of torque at 3,100 rpm. The tuned F8 Spider needs 2.6 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill, only 0.2 seconds slower than a Bugatti Chiron, and it can keep pushing up to 340 kph (211 mph).
