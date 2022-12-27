This Tuner Would Dress Your Ferrari SF90 in Carbon Fiber Attire if You Had One

Not many purists would dare give their supercar aftermarket upgrades, and we agree to them, with a few exceptions, like more power and perhaps new wheels if the OEM ones don’t cut it.
Regardless of the make and model, there are numerous tuning companies that would gladly take your money in exchange for a more or less wild makeover. In this instance, you are looking at a carbon fiber body kit from 1016 Industries for the Ferrari SF90, said to be in stock.
Albeit discreet, the pieces made of the lightweight material do enhance its stance, making it look a bit more aggressive compared to a non-tuned example. The apron attached to the front bumper is more pronounced, the side skirts are bigger, and the diffuser sportier. There are two spoilers at the rear too, as well as a fresh set of wheels by the looks of it, and not much else.
At the time of writing, the tuner hasn’t said anything about the pricing part, but you can rest assured that these components cost at least a few thousand dollars. Add a few thousand more for the wheels, opt for the professional installation that is probably an optional extra, and chances are that you will pay a hefty sum to make your SF90 look like this. But then again, that’s pretty much pocket change for any owner, as the model starts at over half a million dollars in our market.
Ferrari’s SF90 has no direct predecessor, as it is basically an electrified version of the F8 Tributo. It is offered in two body styles, coupe and convertible, and has a mid-engine and all-wheel drive layout. The turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine sitting behind the seats is assisted by three electric motors for a combined output of 1,000 metric horsepower (986 hp / 735 kW), according to the official spec sheet. Without any mods whatsoever, it is capable of hitting 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.5 seconds, and has a top speed of 340 kph (211 mph).
Sketched out by Ferrari’s Styling Center under the close watch of Flavio Manzoni, the Ferrari SF90 shares its name with the company’s F1 car, and it stands for Scuderia Ferrari 90, with the number being an ode to the 90th anniversary of the racing team. It tips the scale at 1,600 kg (3,527 lbs) dry, measures 4,710 mm (185.4 in) from bumper to bumper, and has been in production since 2019. Despite being capable of neck-snapping performance, both in a straight line and at the track, the SF90 can also be driven in the all-quiet mode for a few miles. The battery-electric driving range is rated at 26 km (16 miles), enough for a short drive around town.
