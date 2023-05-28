Gus Gus Is an Old School Bus Turned Off-Grid Motorhome That Has Three Different Bedrooms

Living on a bus is something that many people cannot even think about, but for some, it is all they ever wanted. Sometimes, even big families try this lifestyle, and it is truly impressive to see how they manage to carry everything onboard and still have enough space to have a bed for everyone.
Bus life as a family is quite complicated since there is not much space for everyone, but it is even more complex when there are six people, two dogs, and a snake. The Evans family lives in a skoolie called Gus Gus the Bus Bus. The parents, Tessa and Mat, have decided to embark on this journey for more freedom and more time spent with the children. Their view was to travel, explore the world as a family, and create memories that would stay forever. They have sold their conventional house and moved into a 1986 MCI MC9 Crusader II bus with a Detroit diesel 8V-92 with no turbo, so moving on the road is quite slow.
Gus Gus the Bus Bus measures 40 ft (12.2 m) in length and tows a minivan and a dolly with it, making it about 58 ft (17.7 m) long. It comes with tons of exterior storage provided by three storage bays that go from one side to the other. The first bay is just storage, the second is the oldest child's bedroom, and the third one stores all the mechanical equipment, such as 100 gallons of fresh water, 100 gallons of gray water, and three propane tanks. There is also solar system equipment for the 1,800 Watts solar panels mounted on the wall, including a battery bank and a 12V battery system.
To properly balance the weight at the back of the school bus, the drive axle is dual, meaning it has two tires on each side that are helped by a tag axle to take off the weight from the dual axle.
A large family deserves a functional kitchen, which was part of the original plan. The countertop is butcher block, and the cabinets are painted green to make it look more natural. A flower pattern floor and hexagonal backsplash complete the rest of the design.
All the cabinets are custom-built by Mat and offer tons of storage. There are plenty of appliances, such as a full-size residential refrigerator, a gas range, and a large sink.
A door divides the front side of the bus from the backside. In the hallway, we find a closet with the floor removed so the older son can access his bedroom in the storage bay. There is a full-size mattress, a small closet, a few shelves, and an aquarium for the snake.
At the rear of the skoolie, we find a laundry room area with a washer and dryer combo, a drawer for used clothes, and a pull-out wardrobe.
The bathroom is separated into three parts. The vanity area is on the right, where all the bath essentials are located, with a sink, a pull-down stool, and more storage. The second part is the shower area which comes with a tiny bathtub made of a whiskey barrel. The last part consists of a composting toilet.
The master bedroom is separated by a barn door. It also doubles as Mat's office during the day and a movie night hangout area. It comes with a full-size bed, a computer, and two bedside tables.
Gus Gus the Bus Bus measures 40 ft (12.2 m) in length and tows a minivan and a dolly with it, making it about 58 ft (17.7 m) long. It comes with tons of exterior storage provided by three storage bays that go from one side to the other. The first bay is just storage, the second is the oldest child's bedroom, and the third one stores all the mechanical equipment, such as 100 gallons of fresh water, 100 gallons of gray water, and three propane tanks. There is also solar system equipment for the 1,800 Watts solar panels mounted on the wall, including a battery bank and a 12V battery system.
To properly balance the weight at the back of the school bus, the drive axle is dual, meaning it has two tires on each side that are helped by a tag axle to take off the weight from the dual axle.
The interior measures 280 sq ft (26 sq m), which sounds like there might not be enough space for six people, but you will be surprised by how creative this family is. Plenty of natural light can access the interior since most of the windows have been left in place. The living room is quite extensive, and it fits two long couches. A fantastic feature of these sofas is that they come with tables attached to them, so there is no need for extra space. In order to access them, the family has to take the cushions off, pop out the legs and lock them into place, and then lift the tables from the back of the couches.
A large family deserves a functional kitchen, which was part of the original plan. The countertop is butcher block, and the cabinets are painted green to make it look more natural. A flower pattern floor and hexagonal backsplash complete the rest of the design.
All the cabinets are custom-built by Mat and offer tons of storage. There are plenty of appliances, such as a full-size residential refrigerator, a gas range, and a large sink.
A door divides the front side of the bus from the backside. In the hallway, we find a closet with the floor removed so the older son can access his bedroom in the storage bay. There is a full-size mattress, a small closet, a few shelves, and an aquarium for the snake.
There are also four bunk beds inside the mobile home for the rest of the kids. Each area is designed to fit each children's personality. They have different paints, mattresses, and storage areas.
At the rear of the skoolie, we find a laundry room area with a washer and dryer combo, a drawer for used clothes, and a pull-out wardrobe.
The bathroom is separated into three parts. The vanity area is on the right, where all the bath essentials are located, with a sink, a pull-down stool, and more storage. The second part is the shower area which comes with a tiny bathtub made of a whiskey barrel. The last part consists of a composting toilet.
The master bedroom is separated by a barn door. It also doubles as Mat's office during the day and a movie night hangout area. It comes with a full-size bed, a computer, and two bedside tables.
The family bought the bus for $8,000, and the total cost of renovating it ended up at $21,000. The price is terrific if we compare it to traditional homes. However, an old bus means that a lot of problems might arise at any moment, which might increase how much you spend on it. But if you include that, in order to travel, you only need to pump the gas, and you're on your way without minding the accommodation, this lifestyle might be a great way to explore more on a budget.