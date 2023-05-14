This Couple's Cozy $40K Bus Conversion Might Inspire You To Start Your Own DIY Project

While vans are a popular choice for living full-time on the road, they don't provide as much space as some people need. I recommend a school bus conversion for those looking to hit the road and not worry about storage. The skoolie I'd like to discuss today might inspire you to start your building process – this couple turned the bus into a fantastic tiny home for under $40,000 (€36,000).
To be perfectly honest, skoolies aren't for everyone. They take up a considerable amount of space on the road, so they're more suitable for countries with infrastructures built around vehicles, such as the United States. Moreover, even though a school bus conversion will undoubtedly be pricier than a van conversion, you can still do an excellent job on a budget. This conversion is the perfect example.
This bus turned into a comfy home is the work of Hannah and Tim, a young couple from the United States. They spent $5,000 (€4,590) for a 2002 GMC Blue Bird, equipped with a 7.2-liter Caterpillar engine with an automatic Allison Transmission. What's more, it measures 35 feet (7.6 meters) in length.
Once you enter the bus, you'll discover it boasts a homey feel. I'm fond of the fact that plenty of natural light shines inside. The couple kept the original bus windows and also added multiple skylights. The ceiling is made from wood planks, and the vinyl flooring boasts a radiant heating system underneath, which is especially useful when traveling in cold climates.
The entryway was designed to have many storage spaces – you'll notice overhead shelves and shoe cubbies just by the entrance. Accompanying the couple on their adventures is their cat – fitting a litter box can be challenging, as its smell can quickly travel through the vehicle. In this regard, the couple devised a litter box near the front door, complete with a little trap door.
Moving deeper into the van, you'll notice there's a wall behind the driver's seat – Hannah explains that they added it to make the bus feel more like home by keeping the driver's area out of sight. You'll discover a dinette area beside this wall where they enjoy dinner and work. A neat feature is a hidden monitor (the size of a TV) built into the back of a dinette seat.
Opposite the dinette area is a couch with a 6-foot (183 centimeters) cushioned bench. It also serves as a guest bed, as it can be easily extended. Moreover, both the couch and the dinette seats have large storage spaces underneath.
In the middle of the bus, Hannah and Tim integrated the kitchen. It's equipped with a large countertop with an additional slide-out, a large sink with built-in features, an oven with a three-burner stove, and an apartment-size fridge/freezer finished with a retro look. Around the fridge, the couple fitted various storage spaces, such as cabinets and drawers.
Next up, we have the hallway between the kitchen and bedroom. It integrates a massive closet with a sliding door and a bunch of hanging space. On the opposite side, you'll find a wet bathroom. Even though it's a little small, the couple managed to maximize the available space.
The walls surrounding the bathroom are tiled, while the floor boasts a concrete base with teak wooden tiles on top. The bathroom features a DIY composting toilet, a shower, a small fan, a window, and various hygiene essentials hung on the wall.
And finally, the bedroom, like in most of the school bus camper conversions, is located at the rear of the vehicle. It has a queen-sized bed, shelves, and two overhead lamps. Furthermore, the bed lifts via a hydraulic system, revealing a massive storage space and a water heater.
The skoolie is finished in pale blue, a fitting paint considering the name of the bus. You'll also discover eight solar panels, a roof deck, and a 6-foot (183 centimeters) fold-down table.
All in all, this is an inspiring school bus conversion, especially when considering the total price – keep in mind that they started building it during the pandemic when the material prices skyrocketed, making their feat even more impressive. Hannah and Tim did a fantastic job equipping their mobile home with everything they needed to live and work on the go.
There are also other notable elements in the hallway. To fully make use of the entryway's ample space, Hannah and Tim added hooks for hanging different stuff, cup holders, an overhead bookshelf, and even a hidden clothesline stretching that can be extended from above the front door to the driver's side.
One of the coolest features on the bus is a small wood stove with a tile backsplash. And no, it's not just a decoration. Hannah and Tim actually use it for heating – in fact, they say it's sometimes too much at night.
Even though Hannah and Tim don't mention the utilities and systems they have on board, it's safe to assume they're engineered to provide all the comfort they need on the road.
