This Couple's Cozy $40K Bus Conversion Might Inspire You To Start Your Own DIY Project

While vans are a popular choice for living full-time on the road, they don't provide as much space as some people need. I recommend a school bus conversion for those looking to hit the road and not worry about storage. The skoolie I'd like to discuss today might inspire you to start your building process – this couple turned the bus into a fantastic tiny home for under $40,000 (€36,000).

37 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot / Tiny House Expedition