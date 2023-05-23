Lion Caravans Cub Teardrop Trailer Is Light in Weight, Heavy on Features

Thanks to their compact and lightweight form factor, towability, and cute aesthetics, teardrop trailers have become a popular way to travel, even for extended outdoor adventures. Lion Caravans' Cub camper is a new leisure vehicle of the teardrop variety that aims to offer the best features possible in the most compact footprint.
Lion Caravans is a British brand established in 2022, so it's a rather new player in the camper trailer business. However, the company is part of Lancashire-based Red Lion Caravans, one of the oldest and best known caravan retailers in the UK, and they offer a range of unique and exclusive leisure vehicles that allow people to make the most of their time away from home. The Lion Caravans units are made in Turkey and sold exclusively in the UK.
Due to its compact design, the 2023 Lion Cub trailer comes with the promise of allowing anyone to become a weekend adventurer. It is light, easy to tow, and easy to store, so you can embark on outdoor explorations at a moment's notice with minimal preparation.
Though they are small, teardrops aren't exactly cheap, and this Lion Caravans model is no exception. The pricing for the 2023 Cub teardrop trailer starts at £15,995 (approximately $19,900 at current exchange rates), but if you are willing to make the investment, rest assured that your camping costs will be significantly lower compared to using other recreational vehicles.
The Cub easily fits in a standard garage, as it measures 14.1 feet (4.30 meters) in length, 6.5 feet (1.99 meters) in width, and 5.6 feet (1.70 meters) in height, so you can store it at home. It is built on a galvanized steel chassis and features a modern design and a distinctive teardrop body shape. The main bodywork is a combination of graphite and silver with black decals, and it features alloy wheels and a 135W solar panel on the roof.
Light in weight, coming with an MTPLM (Maximum Technically Permissible Laden Mass) of only 750 kg (1,653 pounds), the new Cub teardrop is heavy on features. It offers seating/sleeping space inside and a full-width kitchen at the back.
Circular doors with porthole windows, that come complete with blinds and flyscreens, offer access inside the teardrop. The spacious cabin is fitted with a full-length bed featuring an upholstered headboard. Obviously, when going on road trips, you are not supposed to spend too much time inside the caravan, but this comfortable backrest comes in handy when you want to watch the mounted 19-inch flatscreen TV. Going back to the massive bed, it measures 2m x 1.7m (6.6ft x 5.6 ft) and is made up of two mattress sections with memory foam.
Storage lockers and a touchscreen for the main controls are also part of the interior. Lighting inside the cabin includes two reading lamps, a central light in the overhead panel, and four spotlights.
A panoramic sunroof with tinted glass ensures excellent natural lighting by day and allows for amazing views of the night sky. There is a blackout blind if you want complete darkness, but I suppose sleeping under the stars while still sheltered inside the trailer is a better option.
If you open up the tailgate at the rear of the caravan, you will discover the kitchen, which is open to the elements. The top-hinged back door acts as standard protection, but the Cub also comes with a Kampa inflatable awning to provide shelter and shade. You will be able to fit a table and chairs underneath the awning to create a nice hangout and dining space.
The kitchen comes equipped with a single-burner hob, a sink, a 47-liter coolbox with a freezer compartment, and a 55-liter fresh water tank. It features good storage capacity thanks to a kitchen cupboard and two overhead storage compartments, so you will be able to take kitchen essentials with you to cook on the go. You can also attach a gas-powered barbecue to the dedicated outdoor socket.
The manufacturers also fitted the teardrop trailer with a Webasto diesel heater for the evenings when it gets a little too cold. It comes with its own diesel tank, which is stowed away in one of the front external lockers. These lockers also house an inverter and a 100Ah leisure battery.
Small travel trailers like the Lion Caravans Cub are the perfect choice for people who want to enjoy the occasional road trip or weekend getaway but don't have the money or the necessary storage space for a regular-size travel trailer, an RV, or a campervan, which have been typically associated with exploring the great outdoors. Though the initial investment is not negligible, this compact caravan comes with many benefits and allows you to keep your camping costs down in the long run.
If you have any questions about the Lion Caravans Cub teardrop trailer, you can contact the company through their website. Meanwhile, you can watch this short video walkthrough of the Cub.