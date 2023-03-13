This $40K DIY Skoolie Conversion Is a Cozy Tiny Home, Features an Elevator Bed

Photo: YouTube Screenshot / New Jersey Outdoor Adventures

I always love seeing DIY conversions because you can feel the passion and energy people invest in the project. The same goes for today’s vehicle, which we can check out thanks to New Jersey Outdoor Adventures, a YouTube channel that presents all sorts of camper builds.Lately, I’ve noticed there’s an increasing number of skoolie conversions. And for good reasons – whether it’s a short or a long school bus, it’s usually cheaper than buying a new RV. Furthermore, they provide a lot of space, are reliable and durable, and are safer due to their sheer size.Sheyla and Jay are the minds behind this conversion based on a 2005 Chevy Express. They live in it full-time, so they had to equip it with all the necessary features to make it as comfortable as possible. Let’s delve into their project and see what it’s all about – who knows, maybe you can take an idea or two from this build. I’ll start with the vehicle’s exterior.The first thing you’ll probably notice about this bus is that it’s all blacked out, which gives it a rugged and stealthy look. The owners mentioned they painted it black to avoid rust issues and plan on fully repainting it.The owners added storage boxes to the chassis, on the vehicle’s side, both at the front and rear – that’s where they keep tools, a generator, and a gas tank, along with various fluids for the bus. I believe people might underestimate how important it is to come prepared with all sorts of tools, especially when living full-time in an older vehicle.Initially, the vehicle was a five-window school bus with an accessibility door for a wheelchair lift. Of course, the windows weren’t designed to provide optimum insulation, so the owners replaced them with RV doors. Another thing they added is a rear bumper, which is bolted directly to the chassis. It extends out 48 inches (122 centimeters), so it’s a pretty sizeable space. Jay explains that they originally wanted to use it as a seating place, but the couple also plans to purchase a motorcycle and store it on the back.You’ll also find a bunch of utility features on the side of this Chevy – there’s a compartment that houses two 20-lb. (9-kg) propane tanks, a tankless water heater, an outdoor shower, an electrical port, and a connection for fresh water, which leads to a 50-gallon (189-liter) water tank, located inside of the vehicle. On the other hand, the grey water tank was installed underneath the bus. Further notable details are full LED headlights and cameras all around the bus.What’s cool about this bus is that it has an extra side door, which previously was the accessibility door – this is the reason why Jay and Sheyla wanted this exact bus. And they made something cool out of it. They added a mosquito net, and they can open it to let more clean air inside while also creating a feeling of more space. Of course, that means there’s an extra door to lock, but I’d say it’s a worthy sacrifice.They didn’t bother to change the bus doors as they were sturdy enough – instead, they just insulated them and added some DIY curtains. Unfortunately, people living in campers are easy targets for thieves, so installing adequate safety measures is critical. Jay and Sheyla opted for a heavy-duty latch for the inside, and they added a lock on the outside.As soon as you get on the bus, you’ll discover the swivel seats, which are always practical to have in a camper. With minimum real estate available, most people try to minimize every single inch of the interior – it’s nice to see that Jay and Sheyla created a little space for decorations just above the driver’s cabin.I was surprised when they revealed the bathroom/ shower space, as I wasn’t expecting much of it. Indeed, they have a compost toilet, and the area is also used for storing other stuff, but once you remove all that out of the way, you’re left with decently sized space, and the black fixtures are also a nice touch.Opposite the shower space, there’s a pretty big cabinet that stores most of their toiletries, bags, and such, and it also houses the fuse box. Adjacent to it, you can discover a closet that houses the entire electrical system, which looks pretty good for a DIY project. It features a DC-DC charger and a 3000 W inverter connected to 1200 W solar panels on the bus’s roof. The power is stored in five 100 Ah batteries, so there’s more than enough energy to power all the appliances.Above the electrical closet, the owner installed some gauges: one that displays information about power, two for the water tanks, and a switch that releases the grey water.When you decide to move full-time into a mobile home, you’ve got to think about what personal belongings you can bring on board – more often than not, you have to limit yourselves to a smaller wardrobe. Jay and Sheyla have managed to fit all their clothes in a small closet and underneath one of their sofas.They both work remotely; funnily enough, they even store a printer in a closet. You don’t often see a printer in a camper, but you must ensure you have all you need to keep working and sustaining yourself financially while living in a camper.The galley kitchen has a 12 refrigerator/freezer, a sink, some storage spaces, an oven with a three-burner stove, and a decent amount of counter space. Above, you’ll find a microwave right next to a small pantry space. A nice touch is the large windows, allowing you to take in the views while cooking a nice meal.The seating area is straightforward. It’s located right at the bus’s rear and consists of two small sofas opposite one another. There isn’t any table, but the couple plans to add one soon.And finally, we have the bedroom area, which looks like it’s missing at first glance. But actually, it’s the most interesting part about this DIY bus conversion. The bed is connected to four actuators, and at the press of a switch, it comes down from the ceiling, covering the seating area. Jay and Sheyla devised this fantastic solution, which I’ve also seen in other campers, to maximize the available space.Overall, the couple has done a fantastic job with this DIY conversion, proving you can create a qualitative project even if you do it on your own. Of course, it will be time-consuming, especially if you’re unfamiliar with handy work. Still, I believe it’s worth it in the end, especially knowing how much energy and sweat you have invested in creating your own home on wheels. Jay and Sheyla said it took them seven months to complete the project, which is actually pretty fast. They saved some money by working on it themselves - the bus cost $3,200 (2,990), and the couple invested about $35,000 - $40,000 (€32,702 - €37,374),The duo went through a scenario similar to other people who decided to move full-time into mobile homes. They felt burnt out from work and needed a lifestyle change. When you have the support of your family and friends, just like they did, nothing is impossible. And here they are, making things work. Of course, sacrifices were made, and there’s still lots of stuff to improve, but that’s the beauty of it.