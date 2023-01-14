Looking To Own the Most Tricked-Out Big Rig Sleeper Around? Bolt Shows Off Their Abilities

While looking for RVs and mobile habitats suitable for on-road living, I've discovered a crew in Fort Wayne, Indiana, bent on taking our semi-trucks and raising their living spaces to standards seen in $100K+ RVs. Let's see what passion, ability, and sheer will can achieve.
Now, the name Bolt Custom started out as Bentz Transportation Products back in 1993, and because the ages brought with them a change in vehicles, this crew too had to shift with it, and these days, they're responsible for some of the most comfortable sleepers - the living space of a semi-truck - I've seen. Heck, take a look in the gallery to appreciate their work, and then come back to the text to dive in further.
Back when I was accompanying my pops on cross-country trips, we'd drive around in a Western Star semi, and that's what grabbed my attention when I ended up on Bolt's Facebook page; the purple one. Upon seeing the brand emblem, I was transported back to a time when my parents would sleep on the bottom bunk, and I always got the top one. Since the bedding occupied around half of the living space, the rest was reserved for a fridge, a floor-level wardrobe, and overhead cargo options. A two-square-foot patch of space was left for you to maneuver in.
Well, upon seeing the interior of this purple beast, I was instantly transported inside, and it was quite easy for me to understand precisely what's in store for folks that want to achieve something like this. First of all, forget the classic sleepers you may have encountered over the years. Once you've done so, try and imagine an RV interior, and that's what we typically get with a Bolt conversion. Since that white Kenworth conversion is carried out similarly, I've included it as well. Even the Volvo features a setup screaming ditto. It doesn't matter the sort of motor or chassis you're using if it's within the working parameters of the integrated habitat that's to bed dropped on top.
Legally, a truck driver is only allowed to drive for an allotted amount of time each day. After all, fatigue sets in after some time, not to mention things like highway hypnosis and all that. As a result of driving for eight hours, the rest of the day is downtime. What do you do?
The typical semi-truck only includes those features I enumerated as part of my dad's Western Star. So, what our family would end up doing is spending time exploring local towns and cities where we'd stop, go out and eat, enjoy the sights, and, if we were in the middle of nowhere, maybe hit up a truck stop and play some arcade games, shower, and mingle with other folks doing the same.
With something like this, everything takes on a different color. Since each of the units in the gallery has been tricked out to proper living standards, you can expect to find a dinette that doubles as a massive bed at night, a galley block fitted with a cooktop, sink, microwave overhead, and fridge vis-a-vis. By the looks of it, even a standing wet bath can be thrown in. There's also a TV floating overhead the cabin pass-through, and with an Xbox or PlayStation, a session of Deer Hunter can take place right in the comfort of your truck.
Sitting in your warrior pose, you avert your eyes to the roof, and it's here you can reflect upon your body's position with a massive mirror effect caused by the assembly. Colored LED lighting helps create a blend between the exterior and interior of the truck. The Kenworth is built in a similar fashion but features blue lighting matched to the white exterior. This unit also includes a washing machine, a testament that these babies are customizable.
I can fully imagine what my lifestyle would have been like with such a semi as I was growing up, and I must say that I love the idea entirely. The only question that remains is regarding the price for something like this. Just give Bolt a call and find out because each rolling home is tailored to your needs and wants.
