Billionaire’s Stunning Superyacht Sold for a Whopping $200M in Record Time

Another spectacular sale makes headlines in the dazzling world of superyachts. Here Comes the Sun has everything it takes to become a superstar, from pedigree and incredible onboard luxury to a famous billionaire as a former owner. This explains why it stayed so little on the market despite asking for more than $200 million.
Here Comes the Sun quickly made its way to the top of used superyacht sales this year. A new owner grabbed it after just four months of waiting, a record time for any luxury yacht but particularly one with such a hefty price. Although launched in 2017, this giant pleasure craft of nearly 300 feet (89 meters) was asking for $195 million (around $211 million).
Still, there are plenty of things that justify the price. First of all, Here Comes the Sun was launched as the flagship of one of the most prestigious superyacht builders worldwide, Amels, and kept that title for six years. Secondly, it was the creation of two of the most iconic yacht designers of all time, Andrew Winch and Tim Heywood.
Thirdly, the magnificent vessel was in excellent shape at the time of the sale, thanks to a relatively recent refit. By the end of 2021, the Amels flagship had been practically rebuilt. The newly upgraded yacht sported a considerable stern extension (six meters/19.6 feet), a second helipad (one wasn't luxurious enough), a fresh paint job, and restyled interiors. It even looked different, showing off a dark navy blue hull and a contrasting bright-white superstructure.
This entire transformation was impressive enough to be recognized by the prestigious World Superyacht Awards 2022 as "Best Rebuilt Yacht" that year.
It's no surprise that Here Comes the Sun was exclusively a billionaire's luxury toy throughout its life. It was allegedly built for a Russian billionaire, Alexander Dzhaparidze, one of the countless Russian moguls who own some of the world's most spectacular luxury yachts. A serial superyacht owner and repeat Amels customer, the original owner was apparently looking to upgrade from the already stunning Ventum Maris (originally named Imagine), a Limited-Edition Amels.
The Russian mogul parted with Here Comes the Sun after just two years. The yacht was sold at the end of 2019, and the new owner postponed the moment he would get to enjoy it. Instead, he pumped millions into the extensive, award-winning refit that brought the Amels superyacht to what we see today. This was Graeme Hart, a New Zealand billionaire known as a "yacht collector."
The new owner of Here Comes the Sun is still mysterious. However, if he was willing to grab this beauty off the market for more than $200 million, chances are he would be known as the third billionaire to own one of the most stunning Amels yachts ever built.
Still, there are plenty of things that justify the price. First of all, Here Comes the Sun was launched as the flagship of one of the most prestigious superyacht builders worldwide, Amels, and kept that title for six years. Secondly, it was the creation of two of the most iconic yacht designers of all time, Andrew Winch and Tim Heywood.
Thirdly, the magnificent vessel was in excellent shape at the time of the sale, thanks to a relatively recent refit. By the end of 2021, the Amels flagship had been practically rebuilt. The newly upgraded yacht sported a considerable stern extension (six meters/19.6 feet), a second helipad (one wasn't luxurious enough), a fresh paint job, and restyled interiors. It even looked different, showing off a dark navy blue hull and a contrasting bright-white superstructure.
This entire transformation was impressive enough to be recognized by the prestigious World Superyacht Awards 2022 as "Best Rebuilt Yacht" that year.
It's no surprise that Here Comes the Sun was exclusively a billionaire's luxury toy throughout its life. It was allegedly built for a Russian billionaire, Alexander Dzhaparidze, one of the countless Russian moguls who own some of the world's most spectacular luxury yachts. A serial superyacht owner and repeat Amels customer, the original owner was apparently looking to upgrade from the already stunning Ventum Maris (originally named Imagine), a Limited-Edition Amels.
The Russian mogul parted with Here Comes the Sun after just two years. The yacht was sold at the end of 2019, and the new owner postponed the moment he would get to enjoy it. Instead, he pumped millions into the extensive, award-winning refit that brought the Amels superyacht to what we see today. This was Graeme Hart, a New Zealand billionaire known as a "yacht collector."
The new owner of Here Comes the Sun is still mysterious. However, if he was willing to grab this beauty off the market for more than $200 million, chances are he would be known as the third billionaire to own one of the most stunning Amels yachts ever built.