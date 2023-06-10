CoconUp Is a Small RV That Promises Stress-Free Vacations With Reduced Costs

We're all different, and that's a good thing. As much as marketing tries to convince us that the "perfect" anything exists, we know perfection is relative and dependent on circumstances. Case in point: the perfect towable for the family vacation.
Nomadic living and micro-living have gained incredible popularity in recent years, growing into a modern "movement" we can't seem to stop talking about. With the exception of a certain feeling of exhaustion that might come from overexposure, there are really only winners here. For the end customer, winning comes in the form of a wider range of products to choose from, in accordance with budget and short- or long-term needs. It's obvious why the manufacturers of such products are winning – ka-ching!
The ability to tap into a particular niche of the market or to adjust the offer to cover those needs as well is a must for any producer. In this crowded segment, you won't stand out unless you either do things differently or better than anyone else. CampXcar is hoping to do both with the CoconUp small trailer.
The CoconUp is not a perfect towable in an ideal sense. We've already established that the ideal of perfection doesn't exist. But it is the kind of towable designed for weekend warriors who don't want to spend extra cash on another vehicle for towing, who are looking to cut some expenses with taxes and storage, and who are not opposed to the idea of ditching comfort for convenience.
CampXcar is a French company founded in 2015 with the explicit goal of delivering innovative outdoor solutions for families looking for extra adventure. The CoconUp trailer is a recent addition to the lineup, but it's already proven relatively successful in its home country, mostly due to the fact that you can tow it without additional documentation and extra taxes, using the daily driver already in the family's driveway.
The CoconUp trailer is "the perfect companion" for short getaways in nature, and "short” is the key word here. It's a boxy habitat on a single-axle trailer with basic functionality. You get a roof over your head, four walls to keep the elements out, a bed by night, and a dinette with a small galley by day. Three windows allow for proper ventilation, the bed sleeps two, and the dinette can seat as many as five people, though three of them would have to leave at nightfall.
Depending on whatever gear you already have or your budget, you can add optionals like an awning, a solar pressure shower, a cooker, a cooler in a range of sizes, a kitchen cabinet, a small portable solar package, and a portable toilet. They will add extra functionality to this small trailer, but they will also add up to the final budget.
Two sizes are available, Compact and Comfort, with the sole difference between the two being in length and weight: 310 cm and 380 kg (10.2 feet and 838 lbs) for the former, 360 cm and 420 kg (11.8 feet and 926 lbs) for the latter. The Compact is offered in several styles like the Summer Edition, Panda, Magpie, and Tiny Wood, named this way for the colors for the exterior and interior. To further increase the appeal of such a compact towable, CoconUp offers endless customization of each unit beyond the rather short list of optionals. The only limit is
the sky your budget.
Speaking of budgets, the CoconUp Compact starts at €8,990, while a larger Comfort retails upwards of €9,990. That's approximately $9,700 and $10,750 at the current exchange rate for the trailer only, so it's affordable only if you take into account what you'll be saving by not buying another towing vehicle, in storage fees, taxes, and whatever you're gaining in convenience.
The CoconUp might not be French in name or styling, but it's locally made with locally-sourced materials, so it delivers a small dose of proud patriotism to French weekend warriors as well.
The ability to tap into a particular niche of the market or to adjust the offer to cover those needs as well is a must for any producer. In this crowded segment, you won't stand out unless you either do things differently or better than anyone else. CampXcar is hoping to do both with the CoconUp small trailer.
The CoconUp is not a perfect towable in an ideal sense. We've already established that the ideal of perfection doesn't exist. But it is the kind of towable designed for weekend warriors who don't want to spend extra cash on another vehicle for towing, who are looking to cut some expenses with taxes and storage, and who are not opposed to the idea of ditching comfort for convenience.
It's a small, compact, and boxy trailer that promises stress-free vacations at reduced costs – on the condition no more than two people enjoy said vacations at once and that they be less fussy about on-site creature comforts.
CampXcar is a French company founded in 2015 with the explicit goal of delivering innovative outdoor solutions for families looking for extra adventure. The CoconUp trailer is a recent addition to the lineup, but it's already proven relatively successful in its home country, mostly due to the fact that you can tow it without additional documentation and extra taxes, using the daily driver already in the family's driveway.
The CoconUp trailer is "the perfect companion" for short getaways in nature, and "short” is the key word here. It's a boxy habitat on a single-axle trailer with basic functionality. You get a roof over your head, four walls to keep the elements out, a bed by night, and a dinette with a small galley by day. Three windows allow for proper ventilation, the bed sleeps two, and the dinette can seat as many as five people, though three of them would have to leave at nightfall.
Depending on whatever gear you already have or your budget, you can add optionals like an awning, a solar pressure shower, a cooker, a cooler in a range of sizes, a kitchen cabinet, a small portable solar package, and a portable toilet. They will add extra functionality to this small trailer, but they will also add up to the final budget.
Described as a hybrid between a trailer and a mini-camper, the CoconUp is made of aluminum and weighs only 380 kg (838 lbs) for the smallest model. Under local regulations, this means you don't need additional insurance, no vehicle registration document, and won't pay a toll surcharge. You get "minimal footprint for maximum space" and very little hassle, but that "maximum” space is relative to the footprint.
Two sizes are available, Compact and Comfort, with the sole difference between the two being in length and weight: 310 cm and 380 kg (10.2 feet and 838 lbs) for the former, 360 cm and 420 kg (11.8 feet and 926 lbs) for the latter. The Compact is offered in several styles like the Summer Edition, Panda, Magpie, and Tiny Wood, named this way for the colors for the exterior and interior. To further increase the appeal of such a compact towable, CoconUp offers endless customization of each unit beyond the rather short list of optionals. The only limit is
Speaking of budgets, the CoconUp Compact starts at €8,990, while a larger Comfort retails upwards of €9,990. That's approximately $9,700 and $10,750 at the current exchange rate for the trailer only, so it's affordable only if you take into account what you'll be saving by not buying another towing vehicle, in storage fees, taxes, and whatever you're gaining in convenience.
This brings us full circle to the conversation about the increasing number of options and how great it is we're not all the same. Not everyone wants a large RV or a rig that can double as a full-term residence on the road. Those looking for a lightweight and compact towable they can take out at the weekend for a quick getaway, those who aren't willing to change towing vehicles, and those who settle for the basic in terms of comfort at camp can now add another option to the list.
The CoconUp might not be French in name or styling, but it's locally made with locally-sourced materials, so it delivers a small dose of proud patriotism to French weekend warriors as well.