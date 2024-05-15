Weinsberg X-Cursion CUV Is a Versatile Rig Perfect for Both Commuting and Camping

22 photos Photo: Weinsberg

Summer is fast approaching and brings with it sunny days and clear skies, nudging outdoor enthusiasts to escape to faraway lands in search of adventure, relaxation, and recreation. When shopping for an RV for hitting the open road this upcoming camping season, there is usually a choice to be made between space/comfort and maneuverability, but with a cleverly designed Caravaning Utility Vehicle, or CUV for short, like Weinsberg's X-Cursion model, you're no longer stuck at a crossroads.