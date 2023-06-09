This Citroen 2CV Is an Unlikely Tiny Camper With a Double Bed and Kitchen

Buying a large motorhome that accommodates everything from a king bed and a shower to a fully equipped kitchen is not an issue nowadays. The market is simply packed with spacious RVs and campers. However, they can be pretty expensive. Fortunately, you have plenty of options if you can settle for something smaller to keep costs down.
But what if you don't want to drive an RV or a van, and you're not into hauling a trailer behind your vehicle either? Well, this Citroen 2CV proves you can spend the night camping in a tiny car. And I'm not talking about sleeping in a reclined front seat. Nope, this French bug has a bed and a kitchen. Sort of.
Modified by the same guy who built the "Dölüggs," a custom 2CV mini truck with a camper made from scratch, the green hatchback is not quite as spectacular. But even though it's a home-built project that lacks the fancy features you usually find in a small RV, it's the very definition of a tiny home on wheels.
The box extending from the rear end is what sets it apart from a regular 2CV. And it's there to provide extra hauling space so that the regular trunk can be used to extend cabin room. That's an essential mod since the two-person bed is set up behind the front seats. With the latter pushed as close as possible to the dashboard, the 2CV offers enough room to sleep after a late night in the wild.
Granted, it's not exactly comfortable since you can't fully stretch your legs, but hey, it works as long as the trip doesn't extend for several days. And the owner actually crafted two variants of the interior. In case he's traveling on his own, he's using wooden boards and cushion extensions to sleep behind the driver's seat. For the double bed arrangement, he's using the original rear bench that he modified to fold down completely. He also added curtains for privacy.
But what about the kitchen I mentioned before? Well, it's not a proper, fully-equipped kitchen, but it has everything you need to cook and eat a nice meal. And it's all packed in the extension box, which includes a mini stove, pots, dishes, and a ten-liter water bag to wash everything up. The gas canister is hidden in the trunk pan. And in case you're wondering what happened to the spare wheel, the owner moved it under the hood.
The latter also houses an original 2CV engine. Our host doesn't mention the model year, but we're probably looking at a 1970s or 1980s version with the 602cc (37-cubic-inch) two-cylinder engine. Yeah, it's ridiculously tiny, but it was the largest powerplant available in the 2CV. The air-cooled unit delivered 29 horsepower when new.
Granted, this 2CV is slow and cramped for long-term camping, but it's a really nice solution if you want to keep things affordable and vintage. And with the 2CV now available as an all-electric remake via The 2CV Shop, it's an even better idea if you want to go green.
