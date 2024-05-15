This Teardrop Camper Is One of 2024's Hottest Ones: Has a Kitchen and Bathroom Inside

13 photos Photo: Go Little Guy / Extreme Outdoors

The world of travel trailers is a grand place full of designs, shapes, sizes, and prices. Well, the teardrop style has always been revered as the best for quick getaways, and Go Little Guy is here to show us how to do things right. With that in mind, feast your eyes upon the Mini Max FX Eco-2 and extend those antennas; this one needs to be on your radar.