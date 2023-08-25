Fairytale Home on Wheels With a Tiny Loft Redefines Modern Living Luxury

Wouldn’t it be great if “entry-level” homes could be luxuriously equipped yet still affordable? Fortunately, that's possible thanks to the wonderful invention called "tiny homes on wheels." This truly compact dwelling by Dragon Tiny Homes is the perfect example of a minimalistic home for one. It's packed with all the essentials of modern living, flexible, and ready to hit the road – all of that for much less than what traditional houses cost.
It doesn't have a fancy name, but it certainly deserves one: this beautiful tiny, designed by Dragon Tiny Homes is the quintessential home on wheels and the perfect blend of contemporary functionality with chic style. A quintessential tiny home would be defined by a specific structure and maximum versatility.
As the tiny living trend continued to expand, basic mobile homes took on different shapes and functions to match various needs and living situations. However, the classic THOW we all know and love is still a compact dwelling that can be described as minimalistic in terms of both style and functionality and that is primarily meant to be compatible with being on the road. At the same time, this classic design can be used as anything from a permanent home to a vacation rental or mobile vacation house.
This one-loft tiny is one of the smallest in the Dragon Tiny Homes portfolio. It's only 16 feet long (4.8 meters), 8.5 feet wide (2.5 meters), and 13.5 feet tall (4.1 meters). Although it looks like something out of a fairytale, don't be fooled. This is a strong dwelling with an even stronger foundation, designed for durability and safety.
Another major perk is the NOAH certification for all the Dragon Tiny Homes. With so many tiny house companies spreading across the US, it's easy to be tempted by eye-catching cheap designs that have no safety guarantees. Folks who are serious about going down the tiny living path or investing in a vacation rental on wheels should pay special attention to certification.
Equipment-wise, this 16-foot tiny house might not be as fancy as other models out there, but it's prepared for year-round living in different environments. A propane instant water heater ensures that guests can enjoy hot water on demand – a feature that makes a difference when it comes to vacation rentals in rural or wild areas. This is paired with a mini-split heater and AC unit that keeps things cozy inside no matter how cold or warm it gets outside.
You're greeted by a compact yet inviting living area when you step inside. It's more like a lounge spot, considering how small it is. The best part is that it's flanked by large windows, with a glass door acting as a third window. Although tiny, this part of the house is full of light, airy, and surrounded by beautiful views.
A beautiful kitchenette sits somewhere in the middle, between the lounge area and the opposite end of the house, where the bathroom is located. The quartz countertops and grey cabinets add a premium look. Black fixtures, similar to those in the bathroom, create an interesting contrast.
The home's basic version comes with a deep stainless steel sink and a two-burner induction cooktop. It also boasts a built-in spot for additional appliances, such as a fridge and a small washer/dryer unit.
Although this tiny is too compact to include a dining area, its lounge spot is versatile enough to work well for dining. Since there's no heavy convertible sofa, it can quickly go from a dining setup to a lounge and relaxation setup throughout the day. Plus, those big windows will turn dining into an even better experience every time by creating a connection to the outdoors.
Packed with goodies over 136 square feet (12.6 square meters), this 16-foot tiny home is particularly attractive when it comes to pricing. At just $44,950, this fairytale-like home is a real gem.
The Allura cement board siding maximizes resistance, coupled with high-quality wood shiplap interiors and premium vinyl plank floors that look great and are waterproof. The solid structure sits on an equally robust trailer. This US builder handcrafts all of its trailers in-house, using steel frame I-beam construction, which results in optimal stability. In other words, future owners get to enjoy all the benefits of full mobility without the downside of unpleasant bounce.
The bathroom is placed at the other end of the house, discretely hidden behind a rustic-style sliding door. It only has enough room for a standard toilet and a 36-inch (91.4 cm) shower. Although basic, even this part of the house flaunts the same clean, elegant style that makes the 16-foot Dragon Tiny so popular.
A simple yet robust ladder connects the main floor to the loft bedroom. Like all rooms inside this 16-foot tiny, it's only big enough for the basics – in this case, a comfy queen-sized bed. A single window brings in much-needed natural light and fresh air, while the black metal railing (a Dragon Tiny Homes trademark) takes it from a basic sleeping area to a safer, more luxurious version.
