Téméraire Tiny House Boasts a Vibrant Exterior Complemented by a Warm and Cozy Interior

No other tiny home builder captures the essence of small living more accurately than Baluchon. The highly skilled and creative French-based manufacturer has built a reputation for itself by staying true to the original tiny living philosophy and offering people a real chance to downsize, reduce their environmental impact, and embrace the fundamental values of simplicity and efficient living.
By using creative layouts and ingenious ideas for maximizing available space, they have managed to create mobile dwellings that, even though quite small, even by tiny house standards, are highly functional and integrate all the basics one might need for comfortable living. Moreover, the manufacturer strives to keep its homes as natural as possible by using locally sourced wood and sustainable materials.
That is also the case with Téméraire, a tiny house on wheels that is not only strikingly beautiful but also well-equipped to enable inhabitants to reap the benefits of tiny living.
This minimalist mobile abode measures just 20 feet (6 meters) long, but despite its small size, it still manages to squeeze inside a cozy living room, a small yet practical kitchen, a bathroom, and not one but two lofts. And, of course, every time we encounter a tiny home designed by Baluchon, we know we're bound to find some surprises that make it stand out. In this case, some of the distinctive design elements are the modern architecture with a bold exterior aesthetic, the truly impressive space-saving solutions, and the dog kennel integrated under the staircase.
Since we're on the topic of colors, let's take a look at the interior design. Here, the color palette includes a harmonious combination of black, blue, and white, with a touch of warm wooden brown, all contributing to creating a surprisingly contemporary theme for the interiors.
Téméraire might be small but can surely be used as a permanent residence, as it is built with quality natural materials and has cotton, linen, and hemp insulation to maintain optimal temperatures inside, as well as hand-picked finishes for a pleasant look. It can accommodate two people and a pet inside its compact interior, making it an ideal choice for couples looking for a small mobile home.
Adding coziness to the space is a wood-burning stove sitting on a cabinet right next to the front door. This cabinet serves as shoe storage, and it also has space to store wood.
The kitchen cabinets are aligned against the back wall and provide decent storage space for cooking essentials. Though small, the space offers enough elbow room for using the amenities without feeling cramped. The kitchen is also highly functional, with a four-burner gas cooktop, a stove, a sink, and an under-counter refrigerator. A few floating shelves offer additional space for storing mugs, bowls, and decorative items.
The lofted bedroom is accessed via the storage-integrated staircase with an interesting design. As mentioned, it houses a dog kennel underneath, offers several storage cubbies, and forms a landing area that offers high ceilings to easily access the bedroom.
This loft is the only sleeping space inside Téméraire and has enough room for a comfortable double bed and some storage. For protection, there is a beautiful rope balustrade in a sunburst pattern.
Overall, Téméraire is a practical mobile home with plenty of amenities that allow for long-term living in any climate. Its beautiful design and high functionality are a testament to the Baluchon team's expertise and craftsmanship.
Just like most tiny homes coming out of Baluchon's shed, Téméraire's exterior walls are clad in red cedar, but this time around, bright Turquoise aluminum detailing wonderfully contrasts the warm cedar boards, creating a vibrant exterior look. The same turquoise blue is used on the roof, the frames of the glass windows, and the entrance door, and the designer also carried the vivid color inside, with accent walls in the kitchen and living room, showing how important the choice of color scheme is in creating an eye-pleasing house.
Once inside, you are welcome into the living room, where you will find seating and lounging space in the form of a sofa and a small armchair, with a stylish coffee table in the center. The sofa is neatly fitted under the storage staircase and faces a long rectangular window with three glass panes that allow inhabitants to enjoy beautiful views of the surroundings. The vertical shape of the windows adds height to the space, but their main function is to open up the space and bring in more natural light.
