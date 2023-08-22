Functionality Reigns Supreme in This Scandinavian-Inspired Tiny House on Wheels

With tiny homes on wheels continuing to conquer the hearts of more and more people all over the world, builders are trying to come up with designs that better combine beauty with functionality to offer compact dwellings that cater to the inhabitants' every need and only downsize in square footage but not in style and comfort.
However, a common criticism concerning tiny houses is that they can become monotonous with very similar looks and layouts. Bjarne Builds, an Oregon-based tiny house manufacturer, is trying to break from the norm with its newest tiny home design, which strays away from the usual cottage-like aesthetic in favor of a clean and minimalist Scandinavian-inspired interior.
The team at Bjarne Builds strongly believes that a life well lived is spent outside, that's why they specialize in building custom adventure vans and mobile tiny homes that allow you to keep adventuring outside. Their latest offering, designed and built in Hood River, Oregon, is a beautiful home on wheels meant to blend perfectly with the nature surrounding it, both in terms of appearance and sustainability.
Created for one or two people to live comfortably anywhere and in all weather conditions, this Scandinavian-inspired tiny house boasts a smart design with several secrets up its sleeve that turn space limitations into opportunities and maximize functionality. The result is a gorgeous mobile residence that offers all the amenities of a traditional home.
Bjarne Salen, this house's designer and founder of Bjarne Builds, explains that the Scandinavian style and feel mixed with clever storage solutions and great utilization of space is what makes this house very unique.
Built on a triple-axle trailer, the house is 30 feet long, 8.4 feet wide, and 13.8 feet high, which means it stays within the legal size limitations to be driven legally without a special permit. The available 320 square feet of available space are divided between a spacious living room, a beautiful kitchen, a ground-floor bedroom with plenty of storage, a luxury bathroom, and a loft.
Besides the usual features you normally find in a tiny house, this model comes with some surprising and fun additions that make it stand out from the crowd, including an office desk that descends from the ceiling, a downstairs bedroom with walking space around the bed, an adorable mini wood stove in the living room, and a laundry drying rack in the hallway. Moreover, there is a gaggle of windows throughout the house, which fill the space with light and make it feel roomier and less claustrophobic while also allowing inhabitants to enjoy the vistas.
Upon entrance, you are greeted with a spacious living room that accommodates a large L-shaped sofa with open live-edge shelving above. The sofa has integrated storage and can also turn into a bed for when you have guests over. The mini wood stove sits in a corner and makes sure your winter evenings feel cozy and comfortable.
The true piece de resistance of the entire build is the floating home office solution. The office desk hides in the ceiling when not in use and extends down when you need to work. It features a live-edge wood cover that opens to reveal a laptop, a large screen, a keyboard, and more. It's an ingenious solution for digital nomads who want to have the freedom to travel in their mobile homes and be able to work from any location.
And when your friends or family come over, and you need a dining area to seat them all, the floating desk turns into a large dining table by attaching some legs on its bottom.
As you can notice, there is no TV in the living room, or space for one for that matter, but when you plan on having a movie night, you can easily hang a projector screen in the hooks above the sliding doors. These are the kind of clever solutions that make living and working on the road an appealing prospect.
The kitchen area is also characterized by a minimalist Scandinavian style but is equipped with modern appliances that make cooking a breeze. It comes with a full range with four-burner stove and oven, a microwave, a full-size fridge, a large sink, and the tiniest dishwasher. All the cabinets are custom-made for this build and come with live-edge countertops. There is also a slide-out pantry and floating shelves for mugs, glasses, pots, and pans.
At the back of the house is the bathroom, which is surprisingly luxurious for a tiny home. It boasts beautiful black honeycomb tiles, a composting toilet, a hexagonal medicine cabinet to go with the honeycomb pattern, an overcounter sink, and a washer/dryer combo neatly tucked away under the sink.
The ground-floor bedroom is spacious enough to fit a queen-size bed with tons of storage underneath, cabinets above and around the bed, as well as a tall closet with shelves in front of the bed, so there is plenty of space to store all your clothes and shoes.
As mentioned in the beginning, this tiny house on wheels also has a loft that has space for a double bed and can be accessed via a removable ladder.
Another nifty feature can be found on the outside of the house in the form of a capacious storage shed. It offers enough space to store your skis, bikes, and outdoor gear, and it also has a pegboard inside to keep your tools organized.
Whether you long for the freedom of travel or just want the peace of mind tiny living in an affordable and sustainable home is said to bring, this stunning mobile tiny house from Bjarne Builds is worth a look. It is available for sale for $162,000.