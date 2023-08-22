Lamborghini Lanzador Electric Concept Graces Pebble Beach's Lawn Looking Like a Spaceship

Do you know how Lamborghini kept going back and forth about launching a fourth model? Well, that car is five years away from hitting the assembly lines if everything goes as planned, that is, and was recently previewed by a stunning concept baptized the Lanzador.
In plain Lamborghini fashion, it was named after a fighting bull that wowed the crowds in the early 1990s, and from a design perspective, it cannot really decide if it wants to be a crossover coupe or a 2+2 grand tourer. Therefore, it mixes various lines into a unique body style and does that without losing its visual DNA. Thus, you certainly won’t mistake it for anything else, as the styling traits scream Lamborghini through every pore.
Nevertheless, it is not the exterior design that truly makes it shine in the upcoming all-electric era, nor the cockpit and technology features, but the powertrain. The Sant'Agata Bolognese exotic car firm gave it two electric motors, each powering one axle. In terms of power, it is way punchier than previous generation hypercars, boasting no less than one megawatt combined. It translates to 1,341 hp (1,360 ps), and the final production variant is expected to retain the output – unless Lambo decides to make it even more powerful.
By the time it hits the market in 2028, according to Lamborghini, chances are it will face new rivals in the high-end EV realm. If it was to launch today, then it would've inevitably taken a swing at the Lucid Air Sapphire and the Tesla Model S Plaid. And it may have annihilated both of them in a straight-line battle and probably during an apex-feeding session at the racetrack. It will be very interesting to find out more about it and the production variant, but for now, the Lanzador is being treated like a garage queen for pure marketing purposes.
We've already seen official pictures taken in the studio and at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in California, where the Lamborghini Lanzador stood under natural light. Taken at the 72nd edition of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, part of the same Monterey Car Week event, the latest set was also released by the Italian automaker and shows the stunning 2+2 high-riding GT from multiple angles, joining other vehicles, including "a visually stunning array of historic cars in a dedicated Lamborghini 60th Anniversary class," as the auto firm explains in the press release attached below.
The stunning Miura and Countach were part of the display, and besides these, Lambo also showcased the jacked-up Huracan Sterrato. The plug-in hybrid Revuelto that replaced the Aventador joined them, and the very popular Urus in the range-topping configuration that adds the Performante suffix was also showcased to the audience.
