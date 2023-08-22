Big Hyundai Palisade Family SUV Gets Another Facelift, Albeit Only in Fantasy Land

We are genuinely mesmerized by all the glamorous novelties from Monterey Car Week. Still, we should remember the star attractions that came before to make this August a glorious month for the automotive industry.

It all started with the worldwide presentation of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, which needs no presentation. Still, this is the latest 'light duty' variant that began to carve its own path in 1990 with the J70 version. Now, as the nameplate returns to North America, it's a 326-hp hybrid i-Force Max affair twinned on the TNGA-F body-on-frame platform with the J250 Lexus GX.A little later, General Motors took over New York City's Times Square to introduce the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, the company's first-ever full-size all-electric. It's an Ultium-based behemoth with up to 750 hp and a range goal of 450 miles (724 km), more than what the GMC Hummerand Chevy Silverado EV have to offer.However, Hyundai enthusiasts only had eyes for the world premiere of the 2024 Santa Fe mid-size crossover SUV, which occurred in Santa Fe, New Mexico, of course. The boxier fifth generation was announced in July, and now it's almost ready to rock the world of Land Rover's Defender and the Honda Pilot or 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander.Interestingly, Hyundai has a double asset for the North American market because the slightly larger 2023 Palisade is also refreshed with distinctive styling. As such, the 2024 model year is mostly a carry-over version – with the sole major addition being the Calligraphy Night Edition. Alas, that's only valid in the real world.Meanwhile, across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, things stand a bit different – at least according to the good folks behind the 'RMD CAR' channel on YouTube, who usually have the latest scoops coordinated with their unofficial CGI depictions of new models. According to their vision, the 2024 Hyundai Palisade should instead come with yet another facelift – seen here through the eyes of AI tools rather than a dedicated pixel master, if our two cents are permitted on the matter.Well, aside from the distorted Hyundai badge, this hypothetical Palisade doesn't look half bad. But it will forever remain just wishful thinking – as the South Korean automaker has already decided regarding the 2024 model year changes for its flagship crossover SUV in North America. Besides, even if they didn't reveal the carry-over nature of the 2024MY, it would still feel too early for yet another major upgrade, right?As such, do we give this digital project our CGI hall pass – or is the channel's host better off trying to hire a real automotive artist instead of relying on AI tools and other such shenanigans?