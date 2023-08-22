New 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Ignores the SL and Becomes a Roadster in Fantasy Land

After numerous spy shots joined by a few leaks right ahead of the grand unveiling, Mercedes-AMG introduced the new generation two-door GT a few days ago. It is still a Porsche 911 rival, albeit with a few key upgrades, sporting enhanced everything, from the looks and technology gear to the oily bits and safety.
Looking like an evolution of its predecessor, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT was introduced in two flavors: the 55 and 63. Both use a bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8, with respective outputs of 469 hp (476 ps/350 kW) and 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW). The lesser model takes 3.8 seconds from 0-60 mph (0-97 kph), and the more agile variant can do it in 3.1 seconds. Flat-out, they can do 183 and 196 mph (295/315 kph), respectively.
If that sounds familiar, it is because the new GT is the same car as the latest-gen SL beneath the skin. Therefore, it uses the lumps, nine-speed automatic transmission, 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system, suspension, rear limited-slip differential, rear-axle steering, and so on. So, while the roadster takes on the likes of the open-top variants of the Porsche 911, the GT rivals the fixed-roof models. And as you can imagine, there won't be a convertible version of the 2024 GT, as it wouldn't make any sense and would inevitably step on the SL's toes.
Nonetheless, that doesn't mean we cannot get to see what such a car would look like, and in this case, the answer came from Theottle on YouTube. The rendering artist took the new-gen GT and turned it into a roadster using numerous mouse clicks. The result is very predictable, as the vehicle looks the same as the real thing, bar the chopped roof above the passenger compartment. It features a rear deck that opens up to host the folding roof. The optional 2+2 layout does not seem to be present, as the cramped rear seats were digitally removed to make room for the roof-storing space mentioned above.
Now, while the internet has started altering the design of the fresh GT, Mercedes-AMG is preparing its global launch. The model is expected to start arriving in the United States in the first half of next year. As you can imagine, pricing details will be announced in due course, but it should be a bit more affordable than the SL. The roadster has an MSRP of $141,300 in the 55 configuration and $183,000 in the 63 variant, and we believe the GT will be some $10,000 more affordable. The SL is also offered in the 43 version from $109,900, with a 375 hp (380 ps/280 kW) 2.0-liter four-pot, and only time will tell if this engine will be given to the GT to create a new entry-level grade.
