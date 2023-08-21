eVista Takes the "World's Most Beautiful Tiny Home" and Makes It Even Better: 100% Green

In the world of tiny and downsized living, there are a few teams that simply excel in their ability to craft "The Most Beautiful Tiny Houses In The World." One such crew is Escape Traveler, and today, we'll be exploring their take on a completely green mobile home.
Folks, the mobile beauty you see in the image gallery has been dubbed the eVista, and if that name sounds roughly familiar, it's because we've covered the original Vista from Escape. However, the eVista is designed to ditch the trailer park, trading it for unedited living in the middle of wherever you have the clearance to set up your downsized habitat.
Now, Escape Traveler comes to the game with so much more than just the ability to design and craft tiny homes. They've been active in the home building industry for over 25 years and, since 2014, have been RVIA-inspected, crafting units like the eVista with nothing but hands, sweat, and the occasional swear from banging a thumb with a hammer. Best of all, their units are filled with the things you need to even support year-round living; Escape tiny homes are often depicted surrounded by snow.
All this brings us to the eVista, this crew's spin on an all-electric and self-sustaining unit that, first, won't burn a massive hole in your savings, and two, is aimed at being your own personal haven. Let's see what you can get your hands on for a starting price of $45,780 (€42,100 at current exchange rates), and no, I didn't forget to add any digits; this is really how low these units are priced.
For starters, let me point out a few essentials of the eVista, including its size and weight. Overall, this puppy is 23.5 ft (7.1 m) long and 8.5 ft (2.6 ft) wide, and in that space, 8,820 lbs (4,000 kg) are hiding, just waiting to be towed along by your truck. Oh, you also can't preorder an eVista; they're already built and hanging out in limited stock.
Now, the images in the gallery tell a tale and one that, in this case, starts with a building material most people are afraid of, wood. Why an innate fear of wood being used in homes and units such as these or RVs and campers? Well, this renewable resource is also very susceptible to the elements, and if it's not treated properly, it can lead to some downright chaos.
Not to worry here, however. After all, Escape Traveler didn't make a name for itself selling units that fell apart after the first rains. Heck, the fact that the roof has a 40-year warranty on it should give you some idea of how the eScape is built and how much love, care, and know-how is poured into each one. And then you have to consider features like the thermopane windows and insulation. Take it all in for a moment, and then let's head on inside.
Just like the exterior of the eVista, the interior, too, is filled with wood. Walls, flooring, and cabinetry us all built from the stuff, and if you're looking for that whole mountain cabin smell and feel, this is the abode for you. Best of all, if you want to get creative, this wood should be the perfect background for your colorful dreams. Just be sure to prep the surfaces first.
But what sort of living does the interior place at our disposal? As mentioned, the eVista has been designed to function exclusively on electricity, and this functionality extends to the fridge, stovetop, oven, lighting, heating, cooling, and water heater too. Did I mention there's a washer/dryer combo?
However, there seems to be a catch; the eVista doesn't seem to be equipped with solar panels, not as standard anyway. This means that you'll need to dish out a bit more cash to transform this unit into a fully off-grid one. Still, once you do, you should still find yourself well under the $75K mark.
Since you now have some idea of what we're in for, take a moment and picture yourself owning and living in this puppy. Feel yourself waking up to the sounds of birds chirping in the trees and not car horns honking outside. Picture yourself putting on a cup of coffee and even whipping up breakfast.
Over breakfast, you discuss the day's plans with your significant other. They include unloading the e-bikes from the truck, setting up an outdoor lounge pad, and maybe even a fire pit, and exploring the local landscape; all the while, the eVista is soaking up precious rays from the sun and throwing it all into a battery bank.
With the evening now upon you, it's time for dinner and a shower, and it's off to bed. Before shutting your eyes, you and your loved one sit back and have a look at the world around you through massive windows. The only thing I'd add to my unit would be a skylight.
Have you been searching for an affordable tiny home that's a bit different from others on the market? You may have to look no further.