Try Not to Fall in Love With This Expertly-Styled Luxury Tiny Home

Even though the tiny house market is constantly expanding, it can seem difficult to find a well-configured, solid home on wheels at a reasonable price. After all, affordability was supposed to be one of the main pillars of mobile living. A young builder is challenging the status quo with designs that are truly luxurious without breaking the bank.
If you would rather have a home that blends in with the rest and quietly goes unnoticed, you may have to skip the Luxury Dragon tiny house. If, however, you're into stylish things that stand out and that are hard to forget, you're in for a treat. This 24-foot (7.3 meters) THOW (tiny house on wheels) is as impressive on the outside as it is on the outside.
The black-and-white color palette always makes us think of Art Deco. Indeed, this Dragon Tiny's exterior looks charmingly retro and fresh at the same time. It's no rustic cabin or boring industrial building. It's a chic dwelling, ready to reveal a clever layout, highlighted by contemporary interior design.
Boasting a little over 200 square feet (18.5 square meters), this beautiful abode makes room for two comfy bedrooms upstairs, a remarkably lavish living area, a compact kitchen, and a well-equipped bathroom.
First, let's look at this home's strong bones. Like the best of them, it comes on a custom-built trailer that improves stability and is made to last. The traditional-looking shiplap walls are made from real wood, which comes from sustainable sources – another plus when it comes to tiny living. The board siding is made of Hardi weather-resistant cement. The floors are made of LVP for extra durability.
The basic equipment includes a standard propane heater for instant hot water and a mini-split AC and heating system that keeps the right temperature inside in any weather. In other words, the Luxury Dragon Tiny is set up for long-term, comfortable living.
Two-loft configurations have become increasingly popular in the last few years, and it's easy to see why. It's not just about generous accommodation but also about flexibility. With two separate areas upstairs, one can be configured as the main bedroom. At the same time, the other can be turned into anything from a kids' playroom to an office or a wardrobe. It also comes in handy if the owners decide to turn the house into a vacation rental. Either way, an extra room is a valuable asset.
In this case, one of the lofts sits above the kitchen and bathroom area, with access provided by a basic wooden ladder. It has large windows, discrete spotlights, and a protection railing. The black railing creates an interesting contrast with the white walls and ceilings, continuing the black-and-white exterior theme.
The second loft is located at the opposite end of the house, with an interesting layout. Most often, the main staircase connecting the loft area with the main floor is placed in the center of the house, between the kitchen and the lounge area. Here, it's placed at the very end of the house.
At first glance, it looks like a bookcase, perfectly integrated into the living room. It does offer generous built-in storage while providing access upstairs. Due to this atypical placement, this loft features railings on two sides. One of them extends over the entire length, creating a black protection wall that doesn't completely obstruct the views. Again, large windows and beautiful recessed lighting keep the space well-lit. In addition to a comfy bed, there's room left for a couple of furniture items.
Going back downstairs, you're welcomed by a surprisingly large and modern living area. It's not your typical cozy nook under a window. It feels more like a contemporary lounge space, big enough for entertaining guests and socializing. With two different-shaped windows in front of it, this part of the house gets excellent views and an abundance of natural light. A large sofa makes it supremely comfortable and can also provide extra accommodation when needed.
You rarely get to see a tiny with such a spacious living room that still leaves plenty of walk-around space. The only potential downside might be the compact size of the kitchen. It lacks the heavy-duty storage typically ensured by placing the staircase nearby. There's also no extra counter space that could double as a breakfast bar.
Even so, the Luxury Dragon Tiny can be proud of its kitchen. Although small, it looks like a premium chef's space with high-quality quartz countertops, a stainless steel sink, and a built-in cooktop. The team at Dragon Tiny Homes specifically designed this as a flexible area that allows further customization. For instance, it can add a large fridge or a washer/dryer unit under the counter.
A rustic barn door, contrasting with the white walls and black railings, slides smoothly to reveal the home's bathroom. It’s neither fancy nor basic, featuring a decent-sized shower, a conventional toilet, and a classic vanity.
You'd expect a tiny home like this to come with a matching price tag, yet it only costs $74,950. The folks who founded Dragon Tiny Homes know what it's like to struggle to find the ideal tiny, which is why they wanted to offer luxurious dwellings that don't cost an arm and a leg. With its popular layout and impeccable style, the 24-foot Luxury Dragon has all the ingredients to reach the hearts of tiny living lovers.