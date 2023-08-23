Stylish Design Meets Supreme Comfort Inside This Three-Bedroom Tiny

If your idea of a tiny house bedroom is a cramped loft space with barely any room for a decent bed, you need to take a closer look at this recent design by Dragon Tiny Homes. It just doesn't get more luxurious and flexible than a three-bedroom configuration using both the main floor space and the loft area above without sacrificing other living areas. A real sleep heaven, this tiny raises the bar when it comes to long-term comfort.
It doesn't have a catchy name, but it doesn't need one to stand out. This Dragon tiny home instantly catches the eye no matter where it goes, with its black-and-white color-block exterior and generous windows. Its unusual exterior is only a glimpse of what this well-crafted and expertly-equipped dwelling has to offer.
The smart layout goes beyond expectations, revealing much more than you'd hope from a 24-foot (7.3 meters) tiny with a total of 204 square feet (18.9 square meters). Its main attraction is undoubtedly the first-floor separate room that can work great as a main bedroom or anything else.
Lots of folks prefer a first-floor bedroom that's easily accessible and similar in size to conventional rooms. The one inside the Dragon tiny also comes with perfect privacy (a sliding door separates it from the rest of the main floor) and large windows flanking the cozy bed for optimal air circulation and unrestricted natural light. At the same time, this space can easily be configured as a daytime relaxation area, a home office, or a fun entertainment room.
Considering that this small abode also fits in a large sofa in the living room, the overall accommodation capacity is truly remarkable. This is one of the main reasons why the Dragon tiny would be a perfect choice for those looking to invest in a vacation rental. On the other hand, a family or a couple who likes to entertain would also feel much more comfortable in a tiny with three bedrooms plus a spacious lounge area.
Ladders are added for access, instead of a split staircase, for instance, in order to free up more space for the living room and the kitchen – and it shows. Future owners would be glad to discover heavy-duty quartz countertops, well-crafted cabinets, and contrasting black fixtures that add a premium touch.
Although not big, this kitchen is packed with all the basics, including a stainless steel sink and a two-burner induction cooktop. Large windows on both sides keep the air circulating and the entire area well-lit during the day.
This home on wheels might have a small kitchen and bathroom, but it reveals a generous living area at its center. Not the typical relaxation nook in a corner, this comfy setup gets full frontal views thanks to an oversized window and flexible space. Customers can add different furniture items that suit their needs, including a small dining table. Either way, there's enough room for a big sofa, the quintessential element of any warm, welcoming living room.
The Dragon tiny is a head-turner but also has strong bones behind its good looks. It sits on a custom-made trailer, built in-house, with the promise of ditching any potential bouncing. The Alura cement board siding adds strength and durability, paired with wood shiplap walls that give the home that traditional farmhouse look and durable vinyl plank floors that are also waterproof.
Most importantly, this home on wheels comes with the guarantees of NOAH certification, meaning that it complies with rigorous construction and building standards. As for pricing, this three-bedroom model that's currently up for grabs comes with a $74,950 price tag, which is not bad for a contemporary, well-configured mobile home.
Many tiny homes that offer a first-floor bedroom skip the loft part altogether. The Dragon tiny combines the benefits of both. It boasts not just one but two loft rooms with excellent placement and generous surface. The one above the main bedroom is big enough for a queen-sized bed, and the one at the opposite end also fits in a full-size bed. Windows, recessed lighting, and black metallic railings are excellent additions to each room.
The discrete bathroom shows off the same stylish approach with black and white accents and a contemporary vibe. A 36-inch (91.4 cm), a conventional toilet, and a compact vanity are all you need for modern-standards comfort. Speaking of comfort, the Dragon tiny is equipped with a propane instant hot water heater. A mini-split heater and AC unit keep the right temperature throughout the year.
Few THOWs in this particular size category can manage to squeeze in three beautiful bedrooms without sacrificing the lounge area. Add all the basic equipment and premium appliances, and you have a dreamy yet practical family home with all the benefits of tiny living. Those looking for smaller mobile studios can also check out other interesting designs in the Dragon Tiny Homes portfolio.