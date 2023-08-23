Stylish Design Meets Supreme Comfort Inside This Three-Bedroom Tiny

If your idea of a tiny house bedroom is a cramped loft space with barely any room for a decent bed, you need to take a closer look at this recent design by Dragon Tiny Homes. It just doesn't get more luxurious and flexible than a three-bedroom configuration using both the main floor space and the loft area above without sacrificing other living areas. A real sleep heaven, this tiny raises the bar when it comes to long-term comfort.

19 photos Photo: Dragon Tiny Homes