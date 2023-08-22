Self-Sustaining Calliope Tiny Home Comes With a Perfectly Adapted and RV-Inspired Interior

Most people look to get themselves a tiny home to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Well, Rewild Homes is here to show us what they can do, and the Calliope is the unit into which they cram all their off-grid know-how.
Folks, Rewild Homes is a crew we've covered on several occasions. Why? Well, let's just say that this Vancouver-Island-based team has been active in this industry since 2014 and is capable of designing and crafting fully off-grid units, the Calliope being one of them. Grab your truck, fill up that tank, and let's go!
To understand a bit about this tiny home, it helps to understand what its name means. Calliope is actually a type of hummingbird species and also stands as the inspiration for the color palette used on and in this tiny home. We can also consider it a fitting name for the fact that this migratory home is designed to function anywhere there's sunlight and plenty of water.
Overall, the Calliope is a 28 ft (8.5 m) unit that only comes in with a width of 8.5 ft (2.6 m). The latter measurement is essential because it dictates whether or not you need to call it in before hitting the road. Since it's not technically considered a wide load, you shouldn't need special clearance to drive around countries or states with 8.5 ft wide lanes. Keyword "shouldn't." laws even differ from state to state, so be sure to check all regulations along the roads you're traveling with a tiny home.
From the outside, the Calliope presents itself with a painted exterior composed of cedar paneling and tin to ensure the elements stand little chance of messing up your plans. The exterior also hides a neat feature, a drop-down deck that covers the main door during transit. It's perfect for not having to bring along a mobile deck and also serves as a little patio where you can drop a grill.
With the exterior out of the way, let's make our way indoors. This is also where I fell in love with this unit. Why? Well, I write about RVs and travel trailers quite a bit, and upon seeing this unit for the first time, I was reminded of the interiors often found in fifth wheels but with a much homier twist.
Upon entering the Calliope, to the right, Rewild positions an elevated bedroom (not a loft) accessible by a set of stairs. Best of all. Those stairs integrate countless storage bays into their design, and more space for storage is found under the bed in the shape of slide-out drawers that double as seating for a slide-out table too.
Do take a moment to check out the image gallery if you haven't done so already, and picture yourself waking up on the edge of some mountain ridge or the beach, with the morning sun shining through those massive windows seen all around the bed. Pretty damn sweet, huh? I think so.
As you head toward the opposite end of this tiny home, you'll see a kitchen with features split up along opposing walls. To one side, the sink, oven, and cooktop, while the opposite block has a dishwashing machine integrated into it with a large countertop space to unfurl clean dishes and place them in the appropriate cupboards. Go ahead, put a pot of coffee on the fire, and get ready to start the day.
The perfect place to do so is the bathroom. This is yet another area that out found absolutely appealing. The all-black walls with floral motifs stand as a perfect background for a copper-like sink, white toilet, and matching shower stall. Be sure to take in the huge window overhead, allowing you to peer into the sky during your morning meditation. Go ahead, place some clothes in the wash while you're at it.
As for a price for one of these babies, it's rather difficult to pin down because, well, custom works and all. So to see what Rewild can achieve for you and how much it's all going to cost, you have to take things into your own hands.
The exterior also hides another aspect, and the same that's responsible for the Calliope's off-grid abilities. On the roof of this unit, Rewild Homes added countless solar panels to process enough juice to operate a fridge, an all-electric range, AC and heating systems, and anything else you may need. Obviously, all that power is to be stored in some batteries, but we don't have a clue where they may be hidden. The only thing that may be missing is a water-capturing system, but you can always add that after grabbing your unit.
Once your bones are all nice and rested, it's time to get up and find out what the rest of this unit has to offer. Just remember, what you see is someone's dream home, and yours is bound to look different in countless ways, but the main floorplan will stay the same if you go for one of these in the near future.
