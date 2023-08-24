Arion Is a Charming Tiny Home on Wheels With Plenty of Space for Entertaining

Initially considered just a fad, the tiny living trend is still going strong, and the market for compact dwellings is steadily increasing. With such a high demand, builders are constantly innovating, challenging space limitations through creative thinking and clever design choices in order to offer customers comfort, efficiency, and sustainability.
There are countless houses on wheels one can take inspiration from when designing their own dream tiny home, but few are as remarkable as Tiny Idahomes' Arion model. Staying true to the spirit of tiny living and minimalism, this tiny house on wheels is only 28 feet in length, but it successfully proves that style, functionality, and comfort can seamlessly blend into a compact living space. Moreover, what makes it stand out from the sea of tiny house designs is its spacious living area, a perfect space for homeowners to welcome friends and family and create beautiful memories together.
As the company's name suggests, Tiny Idahomes is based in Idaho. The builder is known for creating customized mobile homes that look like beautiful retreats. Their homes effortlessly charm customers through their appearance but are also comfortable and durable enough to serve as permanent residences.
The new Arion design is yet another testament to the builder's skills, busting preconceptions and myths that tiny houses are cramped spaces that lack amenities and that living in one means giving up your luxuries.
The interior is a mix of modern design elements and a cozy, inviting atmosphere. The neutral color palette continues on the inside, with white, black, and gray dominating throughout.
Touted an entertainer's dream tiny home, Arion boasts a huge U-shaped kitchen and a commodious living/dining room with a 10-inch slide-out that extends the common area and makes it feel more open. A convertible couch bed and a huge table that seats up to eight people ensure visitors will feel comfortable and welcome, making it an ideal space for both socializing and relaxing.
The clever interior layout also includes two private sleeping lofts, proving that tiny homeowners have no reason to shy away from hosting. On the contrary, if you own a tiny house like Arion, you will be eager to invite friends and family into your space for exciting game evenings or movie nights.
The U-shaped kitchen is huge by tiny house standards. It includes oodles of custom base and upper cabinets for storing all your cooking essentials and plenty of counterspace for preparing lavish meals. It is also fully equipped with modern appliances, including a four-burner cooktop, an oven, a sink, a microwave, a dishwasher, and a full-size refrigerator. The layout is also well-thought-out, as it ensures there is plenty of elbow room to move around.
In terms of sleeping arrangements, Arion can comfortably accommodate six people, meaning it can also serve as a family's home away from home. There are two private sleeping lofts, one situated above the kitchen and accessed via the storage staircase with wide, easy-to-climb stairs and another lying over the bathroom and accessed via a pine ladder.
The spacious bathroom inside Arion is the perfect space to unwind at the end of the day, enjoying a relaxing soak in the full-size bathtub. A black crystal vessel sink with a waterfall faucet sits on a corner vanity, giving a stylish touch to the space. A large closet over the washer/dryer combo unit ensures you will be able to keep all your essentials organized.
The Arion tiny home on wheels successfully captures the spirit of compact living without compromising on style and comfort. The ingenious design makes it an entertainment hub, a calm haven, and a functional dwelling all rolled into one. With a base price of only $69,650, it is also affordable, making it the perfect choice for people looking to downsize in style without breaking the bank.
As the company's name suggests, Tiny Idahomes is based in Idaho. The builder is known for creating customized mobile homes that look like beautiful retreats. Their homes effortlessly charm customers through their appearance but are also comfortable and durable enough to serve as permanent residences.
The new Arion design is yet another testament to the builder's skills, busting preconceptions and myths that tiny houses are cramped spaces that lack amenities and that living in one means giving up your luxuries.
The first thing you notice about this tiny house is the eye-pleasing, two-tone exterior that juxtaposes two different shades of gray and gives it a modern look. The yellow-painted door adds a splash of color into the mix, while the abundance of windows allows natural light to get in and helps maximize the outside views from every angle of the house.
The interior is a mix of modern design elements and a cozy, inviting atmosphere. The neutral color palette continues on the inside, with white, black, and gray dominating throughout.
Touted an entertainer's dream tiny home, Arion boasts a huge U-shaped kitchen and a commodious living/dining room with a 10-inch slide-out that extends the common area and makes it feel more open. A convertible couch bed and a huge table that seats up to eight people ensure visitors will feel comfortable and welcome, making it an ideal space for both socializing and relaxing.
The clever interior layout also includes two private sleeping lofts, proving that tiny homeowners have no reason to shy away from hosting. On the contrary, if you own a tiny house like Arion, you will be eager to invite friends and family into your space for exciting game evenings or movie nights.
But hospitality and coziness go hand in hand inside this mobile home, as the designers also included an electric fireplace that adds warmth and ambiance to the living space. Together with a wall-mounted TV, the fireplace is neatly integrated into the staircase leading to one of the sleeping lofts.
The U-shaped kitchen is huge by tiny house standards. It includes oodles of custom base and upper cabinets for storing all your cooking essentials and plenty of counterspace for preparing lavish meals. It is also fully equipped with modern appliances, including a four-burner cooktop, an oven, a sink, a microwave, a dishwasher, and a full-size refrigerator. The layout is also well-thought-out, as it ensures there is plenty of elbow room to move around.
In terms of sleeping arrangements, Arion can comfortably accommodate six people, meaning it can also serve as a family's home away from home. There are two private sleeping lofts, one situated above the kitchen and accessed via the storage staircase with wide, easy-to-climb stairs and another lying over the bathroom and accessed via a pine ladder.
The master bedroom is spacious enough to fit a king-size bed, nightstands on each side, plus a ceiling-mounted television, while the secondary loft can house a double mattress or twin beds. Large windows in both lofts keep them bright and airy, while privacy is ensured by half-walls that create some kind of balcony and allow inhabitants to overlook the open-plan main floor.
The spacious bathroom inside Arion is the perfect space to unwind at the end of the day, enjoying a relaxing soak in the full-size bathtub. A black crystal vessel sink with a waterfall faucet sits on a corner vanity, giving a stylish touch to the space. A large closet over the washer/dryer combo unit ensures you will be able to keep all your essentials organized.
The Arion tiny home on wheels successfully captures the spirit of compact living without compromising on style and comfort. The ingenious design makes it an entertainment hub, a calm haven, and a functional dwelling all rolled into one. With a base price of only $69,650, it is also affordable, making it the perfect choice for people looking to downsize in style without breaking the bank.