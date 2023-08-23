Moon Dragon House Is a Mythical Tiny Home To Inspire the Grandest Outdoor Adventures

"Sculpted Architecture" are the words Zyl Vardos uses to describe the level of the tiny home projects they build. If that's not enough to tell you the level at which this tiny home manufacturer likes to play, the Moon Dragon House will be a clear example.
Folks, before we go any further, I urge you to check out the images in the gallery. Once you do, try to remember the last time you saw a tiny home with this much personality, charisma, charm, and wonder. Personally, I've never seen anything quite like the Moon Dragon House (MDH), so I had to bring it to light.
Now, a whole lot about how the MDH is built and how Zyl Vardos works their magic isn't available on their website, trade secrets and all. But that doesn't stop us from taking a trip through imagination and pretending we own this magical and mobile mansion.
I keep calling this beauty magical not just because of its name but also because of the way it presents itself. Heck, imagine that you've been out and about exploring all day, and the sun has nearly set. Naturally, you make your way back to your MDH only to find its outline and stature appearing as though it's been ripped right out of a fairy tale. If you've had a drink or to while out and about, you're in for a visual spectacle.
One way Zyl Vardos achieves such a wonderfully expressive unit is by working with hand-crafted solid wood. Windows and doors see this touch, but so do countless other features and systems, all leading to a tiny home that belongs on some Lord of the Rings movie set to the Shire with this one.
With that awe-inspiring exterior out of the way, for now, let's head inside the MDH and see how Zyl Vardos works its magic indoors. As you'd expect, once again, wood is the winning material from which sidings, ceilings, and even floors are crafted. The latter is even open to debate (budget), meaning you can choose bamboo, cork, or solid oak flooring.
Now, most folks will stray away from wooden mobile habitats, but as long as the exterior is weatherproof and taken care of with timely repairs, if needed, the interior will hold up. With insulation and systems to control temperature and humidity levels, you should have nothing to worry about.
Personally, I'm not this crazy about wood being the main building material, but there are some aspects I want to bring to light, in particular, the handiwork Vados executed on the ceiling of the MDH and the compartmentalization or layout. All is achieved with this all-natural and renewable resource.
The reason I chose to direct your attention to the ceiling is so that I can quickly ask you to picture yourself in that bedroom loft you see in the gallery. Really take a moment and pretend you've had a long day and are going to bed in this elevated space.
From here, it's an open game as to what you do with your day. Sure, you can whip up some breakfast or take a shower and even do a bit of work on your PC; maybe read a book in the rear lounge, under the corner window. I love that feature!
Now, the manufacturer's website doesn't explicitly say this, but by the looks of things, Zyl Vardos is the sort of crew that's open to your lifestyle wants and, in the process, doing what they can to meet your needs. I say this because, while the MDH doesn't come across as an off-grid-ready unit, some images in the gallery showcase solar panels thrown up outside the unit. With enough cash, you can probably transform this bugger into a self-sustaining unit.
So, how much is this mystical home going to run you? As mentioned, it depends on the sort of lifestyle you want to live and how you deck out your MDH. However, you'll need at least $128,250 (€118K at current exchange rates) before you even think of giving Zyl Vardos a call. Sure, it's a pretty penny, but you'll see the tradeoff is a one-of-a-kind tiny home that's sure to inspire anyone who sees this thing. Think of the stories you can spark for younger generations.
That also brings me to my next point regarding Zyl Vardos and units like their MDH; they're so out there that some entrepreneurs could easily get the idea of opening up a tiny home resort with MDHs and other Vardos creations scattered throughout the local landscape, wink-wink. I've added a couple of images of other Vardos works so you can see just what I mean.
Take a moment to fill your lungs with the smell of wood, close the windows, and lights out. As you open your eyes the next day, the natural stain ceiling is sure to bring a smile to your face. If it doesn't your significant other should. Open the windows, let the sounds of the natural world flood the interior, and head downstairs to get started on a pot of coffee.
