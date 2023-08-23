This 1988 Nissan Pulsar Station Wagon Breaks the Quirky Meter, Might Be the Best One Left

You know you're a jaded automotive journalist when you see a Ferrari F8 Tributo rolling down the street, and your natural reaction isn't abject elation but rather the same malaise you'd get seeing a late-model Corolla. But older, weirder, quirky cars? That's what gets us salivating. That's why this 1988 Nissan Pulsar station wagon has our minds racing a million miles a minute the way modern supercars simply don't these days. It's for sale out of the mean streets of Philadelphia, and it looks practically brand new compared to some of the hoopties you see driving around that city.

21 photos Photo: Facebook Marketplace, Philadelphia