A Brand New Grand Wagoneer Can't Beat This Cummins-Swapped 1986 SJ, Way Cheaper Too

The modern WS-series Jeep Grand Wagoneer is a profoundly different beast than the legacy SJ-series from the early 60s through the early 1990s that inspired it. You'd expect this to be the case, what with roughly 60 years separating between the start of production on either vehicle. But what if you want a classic-looking package with all the retro styling we love but with a certain modern flare that not even the latest Grand Wagoneers have?

21 photos Photo: BaT User: Jamesappel6