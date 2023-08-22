Gorgeous Low-Mileage Lexus LFA Going Under the Hammer at No Reserve

Some say it's the best supercar ever made. Others would rather have a Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, or McLaren. And no matter where you stand on that, you likely cannot deny the coolness of the Lexus LFA.
The fabulous Japanese supercar was for only two years until the end of 2012 at Toyota's Motomachi plant and was unlike anything else the company had made. In fact, despite the constant rumors claiming they will launch yet another full-blown exotic, it hasn't happened, and chances are it won't, not with an internal combustion engine anyway.
Sitting under the hood, mounted as close to the passenger compartment as possible, was a 4.8-liter V10. The odd-firing engine was good for 553 hp (560 ps/412 kW) back in the day, and it produced 354 pound-feet (480 Nm) of torque. We're probably a few years away from having punchier hot hatches, but this is a blue-blooded machine, so it provides superior thrills every time you push the right pedal. It is about as fast as the iconic Ferrari Enzo to sixty miles per hour (97 kph). The sprint takes 3.6 seconds, and the LFA will run out of breath at 202 miles per hour (325 kph).
Only 500 copies of the Lexus LFA were made, and if you're serious about spicing up your life with one, then you could land a very good unit with not that many miles on the clock. The one pictured in the gallery falls in this category. You're looking at car #211, which has 6,109 km (3,796 miles) under its belt, and when it left the factory floor, it was shipped to the Middle East. It is said to be one of 44 left-hand drive examples finished in white, and it has a blue interior with a host of carbon fiber and aluminum trim. It was registered in Qatar in June of 2013, and eight years later, it changed continents with Switzerland as its destination.
The RMSothebys listing reveals this LFA was serviced in September 2021 by Toyota Gazoo Racing in Cologne, Germany, and that the bill came at €1,517.28 ($1,652). The vehicle is described as having an "attractive specification," and it will go under the have in a few months. The Japanese supercar will be auctioned off on November 25, 2023, in Munich, Germany, next to other expensive rides. Offered at no reserve, the auction house estimates it will fetch between €500,000 and €600,000, equaling $544,475 and $653,370 at today's exchange rates. Mind you, whenever an LFA hits the used car market, it usually fetches seven digits, so if you could buy it for far less than that, you could consider yourself lucky. Then again, anyone with a roughly half-a-million-dollar budget for a new set of wheels is already fortunate.
