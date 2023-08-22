Swanky Fisker Ronin To Make Electrifying Public Debut in Germany

Reborn automaker Fisker already showed us the Ronin in prototype form around three weeks ago. That's when we learned that the brand would seriously expand its portfolio. Fisker will also start manufacturing some of its models in the US so that customers can take advantage of all the federal and state incentives. But the outlandish five-seater Ronin is heading to Europe for its public debut. Here's where you'll be able to see it in person.
A limited-edition vehicle like no other on the road today, the Ronin truly encompasses Henrik Fisker's vision about the cars his and his wife's company makes – all must have at least four unique characteristics.
Prospective customers, fans, gearheads, and investors will be able to admire the intricate work of art that is the battery-electric Ronin at Motorworld in Munich, Germany. The imposing venue must not be confused with Jeremy Clarkson's first car TV show.
Motorworld is home to a lavish hotel, restaurants, conference rooms, special parking bays, and stores. It constantly has interesting cars on display or holds special scheduled events.
One of these impressive get-togethers is Mobility Days. It takes place between September 3 and September 6. Among this year's notable exhibitors, there are Mercedes-AMG, Koenigsegg, BMW M, Tesla, Nio, ABT, Opel, Italdesign, Ineos Grenadier, and last but not least, Fisker.
If you can't make it, don't worry – the Ronin will remain at Motorworld for an extra four days, until September 10.
Fisker's Ronin might be the vehicle that makes all other EVs seem like simple commuting appliances. The open-top four-door five-seater "super GT" promises a range of at least 600 miles and a tri-motor powertrain. That enables it to reach 60 mph in two seconds.
It might sound outrageous or at least unbelievable, but Fisker has not tricked its customers so far. It has delivered on every metric, even the estimated range of its Ocean crossover SUV.
Besides the potent drivetrain, the Ronin has butterfly doors for the driver and front passenger. Those sitting in the second row will also enjoy stylish ingress and egress thanks to suicide doors. A full show is happening when the driver and their passenger enter or exit the Ronin. This zero-tailpipe emission vehicle will attract attention everywhere the lucky owner might go.
Prospective customers can give Fisker $2,000 to secure a spot in the queue for one, but they should remember that the price tag is $385,000 before taxes and options. Besides, the EV maker cannot guarantee that the cost will not change. Also, it's scheduled to arrive in 2025, which might mean it will have the NACS connector in the US and Canada.
Given all the features this limited-edition vehicle will have, it's unlikely that Fisker will think about discounts. If things go well with the Ocean, the PEAR, and Alaska, it might even give hiking the price some serious thought.
