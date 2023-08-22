Swanky Fisker Ronin To Make Electrifying Public Debut in Germany

Reborn automaker Fisker already showed us the Ronin in prototype form around three weeks ago. That's when we learned that the brand would seriously expand its portfolio. Fisker will also start manufacturing some of its models in the US so that customers can take advantage of all the federal and state incentives. But the outlandish five-seater Ronin is heading to Europe for its public debut. Here's where you'll be able to see it in person.

11 photos Photo: Fisker / autoevolution edit