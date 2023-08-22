Right-Hand Drive Fisker Ocean Arrives in the UK, Production Well Underway at Magna Steyr

Fisker is starting a brand-new chapter – the Ocean is ready for right-hand drive markets! The first one has already arrived in the UK. The brand is reconfirming its ambition to strive in a slowing car market and very competitive environment.
The first right-hand drive Fisker already made its way in the United Kingdom. The all-electric crossover SUV finished in Red Planet and showing off the 22-inch Vortex wheels is poised to make a good impression in King Charles III's country.
Despite Brits saying that they don't have very friendly weather, the vehicle has the solar roof option. It might not be as useful as in California, but it will help owners generate some free, renewable energy.
The reborn EV maker says the solar roof should provide commuters around 2,000 miles of range per year. The Brits who will drive an Ocean would be lucky to get half of the approximated supply. The UK experiences occasional rain or cloudy skies for around 160 days per year.
However, senior Vice-President of Engineering David Kong, who previously worked for Aston Martin, is confident that the SolarSky roof will be a good addition.
Fisker already opened a Lounge in the UK, but the showroom vehicle was a left-hand drive Ocean. Soon enough, customers will be able to test drive or take delivery of the all-electric crossover SUV without worrying about sitting in the wrong seat.
Bringing the right Ocean EV to the UK is a critical moment for both Fisker and Magna Steyr. After ramping up deliveries for the North American market (mainly for those living in the US, on the West Coast), the automaker can now explore expanding to other important nations. Besides the UK, right-hand drive cars are the norm in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, South Africa, and Japan.
The production of right-hand drive Ocean EVs signals that the contract manufacturing deal with Magna Steyr is a great one. Both companies seem ready to respond to their customer's needs, an aspect that has already been put to the test in the US. Early supporters are taking delivery of their pre-ordered and fully loaded Ocean One units, and the issues they report are being actively taken care of.
The good news doesn't stop here for Fisker. The EPA recently confirmed that it was right in its assessment of the Ocean's maximum combined range on a full charge, and the brand signed a deal with Tesla to adopt the NACS port and grant access to Supercharger stations for its buyers.
Fisker's current portfolio comprises only one car that's in production – the Ocean. However, the company has big plans for the future. It's preparing to put into production another crossover SUV that's smaller than the Ocean, a pickup truck that should rival the Rivian R1T and the Tesla Cybertruck, and a limited-edition hand-built EV called the Ronin that will boast an eye-watering price.
Despite Brits saying that they don't have very friendly weather, the vehicle has the solar roof option. It might not be as useful as in California, but it will help owners generate some free, renewable energy.
The reborn EV maker says the solar roof should provide commuters around 2,000 miles of range per year. The Brits who will drive an Ocean would be lucky to get half of the approximated supply. The UK experiences occasional rain or cloudy skies for around 160 days per year.
However, senior Vice-President of Engineering David Kong, who previously worked for Aston Martin, is confident that the SolarSky roof will be a good addition.
Fisker already opened a Lounge in the UK, but the showroom vehicle was a left-hand drive Ocean. Soon enough, customers will be able to test drive or take delivery of the all-electric crossover SUV without worrying about sitting in the wrong seat.
Bringing the right Ocean EV to the UK is a critical moment for both Fisker and Magna Steyr. After ramping up deliveries for the North American market (mainly for those living in the US, on the West Coast), the automaker can now explore expanding to other important nations. Besides the UK, right-hand drive cars are the norm in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, South Africa, and Japan.
The production of right-hand drive Ocean EVs signals that the contract manufacturing deal with Magna Steyr is a great one. Both companies seem ready to respond to their customer's needs, an aspect that has already been put to the test in the US. Early supporters are taking delivery of their pre-ordered and fully loaded Ocean One units, and the issues they report are being actively taken care of.
The good news doesn't stop here for Fisker. The EPA recently confirmed that it was right in its assessment of the Ocean's maximum combined range on a full charge, and the brand signed a deal with Tesla to adopt the NACS port and grant access to Supercharger stations for its buyers.
Fisker's current portfolio comprises only one car that's in production – the Ocean. However, the company has big plans for the future. It's preparing to put into production another crossover SUV that's smaller than the Ocean, a pickup truck that should rival the Rivian R1T and the Tesla Cybertruck, and a limited-edition hand-built EV called the Ronin that will boast an eye-watering price.