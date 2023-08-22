2024 Volkswagen ID.7 Starts Production in Germany, Arriving at Dealers This Fall

Coming to European dealerships this fall, the ID.7 is Volkswagen's idea of a zero-emission sedan. A five-door liftback that indirectly replaces the internal combustion-engined Passat sedan in the European Union and United Kingdom, the newest member of the ID. family has entered series production at the Emden assembly plant in Deutschland.
First and foremost, the answer is yes; the Passat isn't going away anytime soon. The B9 generation is due in 2024 as an evolution of the outgoing B8. To be offered exclusively as a station wagon, the B9 is joined at the hip with Skoda's next-generation Superb. But as opposed to the Passat, the Czech sibling will come both as a five-door liftback and station wagon.
Turning our attention back to the ID.7, the German automaker claims that it's one of 10 new electric models to be launched through 2026. The Wolfsburg-based manufacturer also claims that Emden supplies both the EU and UK, as well as North America.
One has to ask why the ID.7 isn't made in Chattanooga, but then again, it's easy to understand Volkswagen's objection. More specifically, sedans aren't exactly hot stuff in this day and age, especially in a part of the world that loves pickup trucks and utility vehicles.
Approximately 8,000 people currently work at the Emden facility, which Volkswagen converted for EV production back in 2019. It's also worth mentioning that Emden is Volkswagen's most important harbor complex, the third largest port in Europe as far as automotive distribution is concerned.
Styled in a rather love-it-or-hate-it way, the ID.7 looks this way because it was designed with aerodynamics in mind. The most slippery ID. production model yet boasts a drag coefficient of 0.23, which puts it in the same category as the Tesla Model 3.
Coincidentally, the German automaker intends to steal a few customers away from the Model 3 with its all-new electric sedan. It's not the only rival, though, because Hyundai offers the Ioniq 6 on the E-GMP platform of the Ioniq 5 and yet-unreleased Ioniq 7.
In the first instance, the ID.7 will be available as the ID.7 Pro, referring to a 77-kWh battery pack and rear-mounted electric motor. The ID.7 Pro S will follow suit with 86 kWh under its belt, promising up to 435 miles (700 kilometers) between charging stops. The Pro is estimated at 382 miles (615 kilometers) as per the European WLTP combined testing cycle.
Both the Pro and Pro S rely on a 210-kW electric motor, with 210 kilowatts converting to 286 metric ponies or 282 mechanical ponies. Codenamed APP550, said motor can summon up to 550 Nm (406 pound-feet).
There is a dual-motor powertrain in the offing as well, and Volkswagen is also putting the finishing touches on a performance-oriented variant. ID.7 GTX is what Volkswagen calls the newcomer, which will go official at IAA Mobility in Munich in September 2023.
The GTX is believed to combine the 282-hp rear electric motor of the Pro and Pro S with the 107-hp front electric motor of the ID.4 GTX, resulting in approximately 390 horsepower on full song. Certainly quicker than the Pro S, the GTX will – obviously enough – offer less driving range than the Pro S.
