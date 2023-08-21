2024 Volkswagen Lineup Gets IQ.DRIVE Technology Suite As Standard in the US

For the 2024 model year, automatic-equipped Volkswagen automobiles come standard with IQ.DRIVE in the United States of America. The driver assistance technology suite is best described as a semi-autonomous driving system. Except for Emergency Assist, manual-equipped automobiles receive every other feature of the IQ.DRIVE suite.
What else is new for the 2024 model year? The list continues with five years of Volkswagen Car-Net Safe & Secure, which includes Automatic Crash Notification and Information Assistance. Emergency Assistance, Anti-Theft Alert, and Stolen Vehicle Location Assistance are featured as well.
The lineup of vehicles currently available in the United States of America comprises 10 nameplates. The ID.4 electric sport utility vehicle is the only zero-emission vehicle offered for the time being. 2024 changes have yet to be made public. For 2023, the more practical sibling of the ID.3 hatchback carries a starting price of $38,995 for the ID.4 Standard RWD. The most expensive configuration available is the ID.4 AWD Pro S Plus at $55,245.
As for internal combustion-engined vehicles, the lineup kicks off with the Jetta. The entry-level S retails at $21,435 (excluding the destination freight charge). Compared to 2023, the 2024 model adds faux leather on the steering wheel and shift knob, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and rain-sensing wipers. The Sport gets heated front seats and a space-saver spare wheel. $28,085 is the starting price of the go-faster Jetta GLI, and the only difference over 2023 comes in the form of a heated steering wheel for the GLI Autobahn trim level.
The largest car in the German automaker's US lineup is the Arteon, which is based on the Euro-spec Passat rather than the one that used to be made for the United States market in Chattanooga. Both the SEL R-Line and SEL Premium R-Line come with 4Motion all-wheel drive as standard, with prices starting at $47,875 (excluding $1,350 for freight).
If the Jetta GLI doesn't float your boat, fret not because the $31,765 Golf GTI may be right up your alley. If you need all-wheel drive in a hatchback package, look no further than the $45,455 Golf R.
When it comes to internal combustion-engined crossovers, the Toas is the most affordable of the bunch at $23,995 for model year 2024. Manufactured in Mexico at the assembly plant where Volkswagen used to make the Beetle, the Taos now comes with augmented interior stitching across the board. The entry-level S further sweetens the deal with Light Assist, a leatherette-wrapped heated steering wheel, and rain-sensing wipers.
Higher up the spectrum, the Tiguan can be yours for $28,505 at the very least, with more content than in the previous model year. As ever, the range comprises the S, SE, SE R-Line Black, and SEL R-Line grades. The big daddy of the crossover lineup is the Atlas, which received an extensive refresh for 2024. Available with three-row seating (Atlas) and two-row seating (Atlas Cross Sport), the mid-size utility vehicle dropped the naturally-aspirated VR6 in favor of a 2.0-liter turbo inline-four engine with more torque than the discontinued 3.6-liter VR6.
Priced at $37,725 and $36,715, respectively, Volkswagen's largest crossover in the US market also welcoms the Atlas Peak Edition for 2024. As implied, it features rugged styling elements and all-terrain rubber. Of course, the Atlas Peak Edition comes exclusively with 4Motion all-wheel drive.
