Volkswagen Announces the Death of the Arteon

Also known as the CC in China, the Volkswagen Arteon won't live past its current generation. The Wolfsburg-based marque has officially announced that it will sound the death knell for the mid-size car with a premium twist, as their focus is elsewhere.
Did you say crossovers, SUVs, and electric vehicles? You're not wrong because Volkswagen plans to increase its revenues and improve earnings by roughly €10 billion ($10.8 billion) over the next four years. This means dropping the Arteon and "reducing the number of variants." What does the latter mean? "For the ID.7, 99% fewer configuration options compared to a Golf 7."
Volkswagen will "focus more on volume models," and "lower-volume models like the VW Arteon will be discontinued." Speaking at a meeting held at the company's headquarters yesterday (June 14, 2023), CEO Thomas Schafer said: "We will focus on a small number of – though genuine – Volkswagen core models. This will reduce complexity and deliver higher profits."
Introduced in 2017 and facelifted in 2020, the Volkswagen Arteon comes to life in Germany, China, and Malaysia. It's the successor to the CC, and it comes in two body styles, a five-door liftback and a five-door estate. It has a front-engine and front- or all-wheel-drive layout, and it is based on the Group's versatile MQB platform that stretches from the Audi Q2 and TT to the Skoda Superb and the Volkswagen Atlas/Teramont.
In our market, the Arteon lineup is spread across three trim levels: the SE R-Line, SEL R-Line, and SEL Premium R-Line. Pricing starts at $43,010 for the entry-level model before destination and dealer fees. The mid-range can be ordered from $47,180. You are looking at a minimum of $50,175 for the range-topping grade. A 2.0-liter TSI turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine powers all of them. It develops 300 horsepower (304 ps/224 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque and is hooked up to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The most affordable model is front-wheel drive, and the other two feature the brand's 4Motion all-wheel drive system.
The Arteon Shooting Brake isn't sold in the United States, and neither is the R, which uses a 2.0-liter four-pot with a seven-speed DSG and 4Motion all-wheel drive that can handle up to 50% of torque. The engine is good for 315 hp (320 ps/235 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque, enabling the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in just under five seconds. Flat-out, it can do 155 miles an hour (250 kph). In Germany, Volkswagen is asking a minimum of €43,300 ($46,830) for the Arteon, and in the United Kingdom, as it is also offered in right-hand drive, it kicks off at £41,705 ($52,740). The top-of-the-line Arteon R has an RRP of £57,605 ($72,845).
