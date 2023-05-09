Say Goodbye to the Original Four-Door Coupe: Mercedes CLS Production Ending This Summer

Just like BMW is responsible for the crossover coupe craze with the original X6 introduced in 2007, Mercedes can be held accountable for creating the four-door coupe with the CLS.
Based on the era's E-Class, the first generation entered production in 2004 as a sleeker-looking alternative to its more mainstream sibling. It was followed by the second generation in 2011 and the third in 2018. However, production of the CLS will soon end for good, with no direct successor in sight.
According to The Drive, who spoke to a Mercedes US representative, the assembly of the executive four-door coupe will end this summer. "In consideration of the global growth potential, and as part of our strategic product portfolio planning, we have decided to end the lifecycle of the CLS," the spokesperson said. The rep confirmed that it will die "on August 31, 2023, with the changeover of the E-Class to the 214 model series (aka the new-gen E-Class)."
Do you still want a Mercedes-branded four-door machine with sleek styling? The company states that you'll have to settle for the battery-electric EQE or EQS instead. Either these or go for the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, which will survive the brand's bloodbath, for now anyway. Nevertheless, the GT 4-Door Coupe, based on the same platform as the outgoing CLS and the previous E-Class, will also be dropped soon, as part of a strategic plan that will see the demise of many more models.
Sounding the death knell for the CLS isn't surprising, as a report published in February revealed this action. The same one states that the GT 4-Door Coupe will follow in its footsteps, alongside the two-door versions (Coupe and Convertible) of the C-Class and E-Class. The CLE Coupe and CLE Convertible will replace these, and certain voices claim that a four-door variant of the CLE might also be possible.
Thinking the car marque's crossover coupes have a future? Well, they don't, not in their current forms, because Mercedes is also expected to pull the plug on the GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe after the next generations. Mind you, this could be part of their electric strategy, as we doubt they will be left without any rivals to the likes of the BMW X4 and X6. That said, our money would be on differently-badged replacements with all-quiet powertrains.
Low-slung five-door models don't have a future in the three-pointed star marque's future either, as the C-Class Estate is understood to be dropped after 2028. The new E-Class will reportedly be the last to be offered with a long-roof body style, and the upcoming CLA believed to launch in 2025 will represent Mercedes' final Shooting Brake. So, are you sad to see the CLS, which inspired models such as the Audi A5 and A7, BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe and 8 Series Gran Coupe, and the Volkswagen Arteon, go?
