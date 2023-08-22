2023 Fisker Ocean Extreme Goes Farther Than the 2023 Model Y Long Range, EPA Confirms

Do you want an EV but can't shake off the feeling that range anxiety might occur too often? Well, here's a solution – the Fisker Ocean Extreme! The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) just confirmed the vehicle's range on a full charge and efficiency. Here's what you need to know.
The dual-motor Ocean Extreme puts out 563 hp and 543 lb-ft of torque. It also has a solar roof and a mode that can open all the windows – even the rear windshield! But what matters more to those who want a new EV that won't affect their lifestyle too much is enough range.
Going farther on a single charge is valuable to prospective customers living in climates with extreme weather. Batteries perform poorly in the cold or in Arizona-like summer.
Fortunately, the 2023 Fisker Ocean Extreme (and the limited-edition One) has an EPA-rated range of 360 miles. The combined efficiency is 92 MPGe, where a gallon of gas equals 33.7 kWh. The vehicle's average consumption is 37 kWh/100 miles, which means it goes 2.7 miles per kWh.
Those are good numbers for the all-electric crossover SUV manufactured in Austria. Fisker partnered with Magna Steyr, the company that also makes the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. It learned from its previous troubles with the Karma. The Finnish-made plug-in hybrid was so riddled with issues that it flopped spectacularly. It eventually led to the automaker's bankruptcy.
But Fisker has a new product on its hands that seems to be well-received by early supporters. Moreover, it plans to manufacture a smaller and funkier EV called the PEAR, the Alaska pickup truck, and a very expensive open-top GT named the Ronin. The reborn brand aims to join Rivian and Lucid in stealing market share from Tesla.
The divisive 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E with the Extended Range battery drives 290 miles before running out of electrons. It requires 37 kWh/100 miles, translating into 2.7 miles per kWh.
The 2023 Kia EV6 Long Range, another rival for the Ocean Extreme, can go 252 miles on a full battery.
The figures above and the comparison with some direct rivals are a great outcome for the up-and-coming automaker. It might lead to renewed interest in the brand since Henrik Fisker is a passionate automotive designer who never gave up on his dream of giving the world a portfolio of cool cars.
Fisker now wants to manufacture its next vehicles in the US through a partnership with Foxconn. That would enable its customers to take advantage of the EV tax credit.
The EPA confirmed what Fisker told customers before the official ratings appeared, solidifying its trustworthiness in front of consumers.
However, be advised that Fisker also sells the Ocean Ultra. This version of the all-electric CUV goes 340 miles on a full charge, 20 miles less than the Extreme trim. The entry-level Sport version has a manufacturer-estimated range of 250 miles.
Finally, Fisker might not be willing to sell the Ultra and Sport variants. It recently told customers that some important features would be moved to a subscription-only plan.
Going farther on a single charge is valuable to prospective customers living in climates with extreme weather. Batteries perform poorly in the cold or in Arizona-like summer.
Fortunately, the 2023 Fisker Ocean Extreme (and the limited-edition One) has an EPA-rated range of 360 miles. The combined efficiency is 92 MPGe, where a gallon of gas equals 33.7 kWh. The vehicle's average consumption is 37 kWh/100 miles, which means it goes 2.7 miles per kWh.
Those are good numbers for the all-electric crossover SUV manufactured in Austria. Fisker partnered with Magna Steyr, the company that also makes the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. It learned from its previous troubles with the Karma. The Finnish-made plug-in hybrid was so riddled with issues that it flopped spectacularly. It eventually led to the automaker's bankruptcy.
But Fisker has a new product on its hands that seems to be well-received by early supporters. Moreover, it plans to manufacture a smaller and funkier EV called the PEAR, the Alaska pickup truck, and a very expensive open-top GT named the Ronin. The reborn brand aims to join Rivian and Lucid in stealing market share from Tesla.
But according to the EPA, the Texas-based brand still has the upper hand when it comes to efficiency. The Model Y Long Range may have a total range of 330 miles per full charge but needs just 28 kWh/100 miles. Those figures mean the crossover, which also happens to be the world's best-selling car, consumes one kWh for every 3.6 miles traveled.
The divisive 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E with the Extended Range battery drives 290 miles before running out of electrons. It requires 37 kWh/100 miles, translating into 2.7 miles per kWh.
The 2023 Kia EV6 Long Range, another rival for the Ocean Extreme, can go 252 miles on a full battery.
The figures above and the comparison with some direct rivals are a great outcome for the up-and-coming automaker. It might lead to renewed interest in the brand since Henrik Fisker is a passionate automotive designer who never gave up on his dream of giving the world a portfolio of cool cars.
Fisker now wants to manufacture its next vehicles in the US through a partnership with Foxconn. That would enable its customers to take advantage of the EV tax credit.
The EPA confirmed what Fisker told customers before the official ratings appeared, solidifying its trustworthiness in front of consumers.
However, be advised that Fisker also sells the Ocean Ultra. This version of the all-electric CUV goes 340 miles on a full charge, 20 miles less than the Extreme trim. The entry-level Sport version has a manufacturer-estimated range of 250 miles.
Finally, Fisker might not be willing to sell the Ultra and Sport variants. It recently told customers that some important features would be moved to a subscription-only plan.